College Football Playoff reveals Quarterfinal and Semifinal dates for 2028-2032 seasons

The College Football Playoff has revealed its Quarterfinal and Semifinal dates for the 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, and 2032 editions of the CFP.

While the Quarterfinal and Semifinal dates are now out in the air, the date of the National Championship Games were not revealed. The dates for the 2026 and 2027 title games, however, were revealed in February. This led to criticism from all around the sport.

The 2027 CFP National Championship Game will be played on Monday, Jan. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event takes place six days later than the 2026 CFP National Championship Game, which was played on Jan. 19.

Even that date drew criticism, due to how much time passes between the beginning of the Playoff and the end of the Playoff. Coinciding with managing the Transfer Portal, it’s safe to say that coaches have been less than enthused with the scheduling decisions.

CFP executive director Rich Clark defended the schedule, stating the dates were designed to preserve competitive balance, maintain consistency and enhance the fan experience. He also praised bowl partners for their cooperation during the early years of the expanded playoff format.

CFP Quarterfinals

• Saturday, December 30, 2028, at the Capital One Orange Bowl

• Monday, January 1, 2029, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl

CFP Semifinals

• Thursday, January 11, 2029, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

• Friday, January 12, 2029, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

CFP Quarterfinals

• Tuesday, January 1, 2030, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

• Wednesday, January 2, 2030, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

CFP Semifinals

• Thursday, January 10, 2030, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

• Friday, January 11, 2030, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

CFP Quarterfinals

• Tuesday, December 31, 2030, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

• Wednesday, January 1, 2031, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

CFP Semifinals

• Thursday, January 9, 2031, at the Capital One Orange Bowl

• Friday, January 10, 2031, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

CFP Quarterfinals

• Wednesday, December 31, 2031, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

• Thursday, January 1, 2032, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl

CFP Semifinals

• Thursday, January 8, 2032, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

• Friday, January 9, 2032, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl