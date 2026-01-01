College Football Playoff: Updated 2025 CFP Bracket, matchups, times, TV

For the second straight year, the 12-team College Football Playoff got underway at campus sites. First-round games took place Dec. 19-20 before the quarterfinals on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with the semifinals to follow and the national championship Jan. 19.

This year’s bracket was loaded with teams across the country, led by No. 1 Indiana (13-0) after beating Ohio State for the Big Ten Championship. The Buckeyes came in as the No. 2 seed in the field while No. 3 seed Georgia and No. 4 seed Texas Tech rounded out the 12-team bracket.

But let’s dive into the entire College Football Playoff bracket, starting with the first round games. Those games were on campuses before the bracket moved to bowl sites in the quarterfinal round.

No. 9 Alabama 34, No. 8 Oklahoma 24

The Crimson Tide overcame a 17-0 deficit in the first half to get their first playoff win of the Kalen DeBoer era. Freshman WR Lotzeir Brooks reeled in five catches for 79 yards and two scores.

No. 10 Miami 10, No. 7 Texas A&M 3

It was a defensive slugfest in College Station, but Malachi Toney had the lone touchdown for the Hurricanes late in the fourth quarter. Despite four missed field goals, the Hurricanes prevailed and Bryce Fitzgerald grabbed the game-winning interception in the end zone with mere seconds left.

No. 6 Ole Miss 41, No. 11 Tulane 10

Ole Miss raced out to an early two-touchdown lead, then for a minute it looked like Tulane might make it a competitive contest. But the Green Wave couldn’t come up with key plays when needed and it eventually turned into a blowout. An injury to Kewan Lacy is worth monitoring going forward.

No. 5 Oregon 51, No. 12 James Madison 34

Oregon scored a touchdown on its first five drives, with five different players finding the end zone — a first in CFP history. James Madison fought hard to make it respectable, but the game was never truly contested after the first quarter.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2025.

No. 10 Miami 24, No. 2 Ohio State 14 (Cotton Bowl)

Miami took total control against Ohio State in the first half with a 14-0 lead at halftime. Although the Buckeyes didn’t go away quietly, the Hurricanes stayed the course and got the upset victory in the Cotton Bowl. As a result, The U advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon (Orange Bowl)

Date: Jan. 1, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama (Rose Bowl)

Date: Jan. 1, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Sugar Bowl)

Date: Jan. 1, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 10 Miami vs. TBD (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

TBD vs. TBD (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

TBD vs. TBD

Date: Jan. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN