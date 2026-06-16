College Football Power Rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 after Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech part ways

Brendan Sorsby made it official on Monday, parting ways with Texas Tech due to a gambling scandal and legal fallout. Now, the Red Raiders, who had championship aspirations with their quarterback, are left wondering whether they can make good on their potential in 2026.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach has updated his Top 25 Rankings. The Sorsby news shook the college football world, and had the college football analyst heading back to the drawing board for his rankings.

There’s still some familiar names in the top ten, but Texas Tech has dropped a few spots. Check it out and see how ESPN’s rankings changed with the Sorsby news below.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Ohio State couldn’t go back to back in 2025, but it wasn’t without trying. They put together an incredible effort, only falling to the two teams who played for it all in Indiana and Miami.

Julian Sayin made it to New York for the Heisman Ceremony, and he’ll be back in 2026, along with Jeremiah Smith. It’s easy to expect big things from the Buckeyes.

Dan Lanning has Oregon in the upper echelon. It feels like a national title is coming, but the Ducks have actually fallen to the past two national champions over the last two seasons in Ohio State and now Indiana.

Dante Moore coming back is a huge boost, even after landing Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal. Oregon should compete at the top of the food chain once again in 2026.

Georgia hasn’t been able to get back to the national title game after dominating college football for a couple of seasons. Count out Kirby Smart at your own risk.

The Bulldogs have still captured multiple SEC titles in that time. They want more, and with Gunner Stockton coming back for another season, they can achieve it.

Notre Dame won ten consecutive games, but they couldn’t convince the selection committee to punch their ticket to the 12-team Playoff. Then, they opted not to participate in bowl season, focusing on 2026 instead.

It could payoff, with Marcus Freeman leading the way and quarterback CJ Carr returning. The Fighting Irish should, for all intents and purposes, be one of the best teams in the nation next season.

Arch Manning is returning for another go-round. Texas won’t let it be for naught, as they’re surrounding him with stars all over the offensive side of the football.

Will it be enough? Time will tell, but after missing the College Football Playoff in 2025, the Longhorns will be more motivated than ever to get back to the 12-team dance.

Curt Cignetti is building a monster. Indiana is fresh off completing their 16-0 championship season, but there’s no rest for the weary.

There isn’t doubt in anyone’s mind that the Hoosiers will be ready to compete once again next season. Fernando Mendoza will move on to the NFL, but TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover is a more than formidable replacement.

The sting is real for Miami after losing in the national title game. The good news though? They have the horses to return in 2026.

The Canes have taken the steps under Mario Cristobal, elevating their game and returning to the top of the mountain. Carson Beck won’t be there, but Darian Mensah will be a heck of a replacement.

Ole Miss fans will love seeing their team ranked ahead of Lane Kiffin’s LSU squad. Pete Golding proved he can lead the Rebels during the CFP, and his team hit the transfer portal in impressive fashion in the meantime.

The status of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss previously hung in the balance, but he’s been granted another season of eligibility. Now, the Rebels will certainly be among the popular options to win it all in 2026.

It was a majorly impressive season for Mike Elko at Texas A&M last year. Marcel Reed was great at quarterback, and the Aggies were able to host their own home playoff game.

They fell short, but there’s no reason to expect them not to be competitive again in 2026. Reed is returning, and if he takes another step, A&M could be dangerous inside the SEC and beyond.

Lane Kiffin will certainly have a chip on his shoulder guiding LSU in 2026. He’s ready to silence his detractors as he takes on one of the premier jobs in all of college football.

He’ll be joined by a myriad of awesome transfers, like quarterback Sam Leavitt. A national title might be far fetched for Year 1, but ESPN’s not counting out the Tigers.

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-3)

12. BYU Cougars

13. Oklahoma Sooners

14. Michigan Wolverines

15. Penn State Nittany Lions

16. Alabama Crimson Tide

17. Washington Huskies

18. Utah Utes

19. Iowa Hawkeyes

20. USC Trojans

21. Louisville Cardinals

22. SMU Mustangs

23. TCU Horned Frogs

24. Houston Cougars

25. Tennessee Volunteers