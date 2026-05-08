College football rankings: CBS names one Heisman candidate for every post-spring top 25 team

The top teams in college football usually deliver the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. That’s what CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah is thinking ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Utilizing CBS Sports’ Post-Spring Top 25 Rankings, Jeyarajah named the top Heisman candidate for each program. There are some obvious choices, like Arch Manning for Texas, but littered throughout are some names you must know for the upcoming campaign.

Who could be this year’s Fernando Mendoza? There are certainly some great options. Check out CBS’ picks below, as Jeyarajah called his shot.

Arch Manning will be the presumptive favorite for everything he’s eligible for in 2026. From the Heisman Trophy to the 2027 NFL Draft, the Texas star quarterback has immense hype entering another season.

Whether it’s warranted or not remains to be seen. He finished last season strong after a rocky start, and he might finally be ready to take over the sport of college football with a full year of starting under his belt.

Jeremiah Smith might as well be anointed as the chosen one. He’s been the best wide receiver in college football for the past two seasons, and in what will likely be his final season with Ohio State, he’s expected to run rampant for the Buckeyes.

He would’ve been a top pick in the NFL Draft each of the past two seasons, and that dream will finally come true in 2027. Perhaps he’ll go the way of Devonta Smith and win the Heisman before it happens.

Dante Moore could’ve entered the 2026 NFL Draft, where he likely would’ve been at worst a top five pick. Instead, he chose to make the mature decision to return to Oregon, and he’s hoping to be rewarded for it.

Everything is on the table for Moore on the Ducks. If he can put together an even better season than he had last year, the sky is the limit in Eugene.

It was a rocky start for Gunner Stockton, but he really began to figure it out halfway through the season for Georgia. Now, the Bulldogs are confident in their signal-caller, despite watching Carson Beck lead Miami to the national title game last year.

They’re one of the favorites to win the SEC once again, and many won’t bet against Georgia until they prove they’re no longer capable. With Stockton under center, it doesn’t feel like that’ll happen.

CJ Carr was one of the more pleasant surprises to fans outside of South Bend last season. He only got better as time went on, leading Notre Dame to 10 straight wins after a tough start to the season.

What does he have for an encore? Notre Dame skipped their bowl game last year to focus on 2026, and their quarterback is a big reason why they have so much confidence. We’ll see if he follows through.

Josh Hoover could’ve easily been the pick here, but CBS Sports went in a different direction. Charlie Becker is no slouch, and the second wide receiver chosen within the top six candidates.

Indiana is hoping to repeat in 2026, but they’re replacing much of their impressive offense. Becker is one who’s returning, and that’ll bode well for his chance at winning some awards this coming season.

Darian Mensah wants to be the most impactful transfer in 2026. After watching other quarterbacks like Cam Ward and Carson Beck arrive in Miami and have instant success, there’s no reason why the former Duke quarterback can’t follow in their footsteps.

He’s immensely talented, drawing praise from all over the country before arriving with the Hurricanes. If he follows through, Miami could be even better than they were last season.

Marcel Reed is one of the more exciting players in all of college football. Unfortunately, that wasn’t on display during Texas A&M’s loss to Miami in the First Round of the College Football Playoff.

He’ll be using that loss as motivation this season. An electric quarterback to watch, Reed’s arm and legs could lead to him being crowned this year.

Lane Kiffin is a quarterback whisperer, and his latest project comes via Arizona State. Sam Leavitt transferred to LSU this offseason, and he’ll be the coach’s first signal-caller to begin his Tigers era in Baton Rouge.

He’s a fantastic choice, as Leavitt stuffed the stat sheet in 2024 before an injury-filled 2025 put a damper on the Sun Devils season. There are a lot of talented quarterbacks in the SEC, but Leavitt might be the most underrated.

John Mateer had the inside track to the Heisman last September. Then, a hand injury threw a wrench in his season, as he fought to get back on the field for Oklahoma.

The Sooners still made the playoff, but it was a performance to forget against Alabama. Back for round two in Norman in 2026, a healthy Mateer could remind everyone why he’s a favorite for the award in short order.