College Football Rankings: CBS names one key game that could define the season for each Post-Spring Top 25 team

The road to the College Football Playoff is rarely defined by one game alone. Still, every contender usually has one matchup capable of changing everything.

With post-spring rankings now taking shape across the sport, CBS Sports identified the single most important game on the schedule for each of their Top 25 teams entering the 2026 season. Some are obvious heavyweight showdowns between national title hopefuls, while others are dangerous trap games that could completely alter conference races and playoff positioning.

From Texas traveling to Missouri in November to Ohio State making a pivotal late-season trip to USC, nearly every top contender faces at least one defining moment. With 12-team playoff access making every major showdown even more important, these matchups may ultimately determine who reaches the postseason, and who gets left behind.

1. Texas Longhorns | at Missouri, Nov. 7

Texas faces a brutal November stretch that includes road trips to Missouri, LSU and Texas A&M, making this matchup in Columbia incredibly important in CBS’ view. While the Longhorns will likely enter as favorites, the timing creates obvious upset potential with Baton Rouge looming the following week.

Missouri has quietly become one of the tougher home environments in the SEC, especially in late-season games with major stakes attached. If Texas wants to stay on track for a College Football Playoff run, this feels like a game Steve Sarkisian simply cannot afford to drop.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes | at USC, Oct. 31

This matchup could carry enormous implications for both the Big Ten race and the CFP picture. USC enters 2026 with expectations of finally breaking through under Lincoln Riley, while Ohio State begins a brutal late-season gauntlet that also includes Oregon and Michigan.

A win in Los Angeles could set the tone for another championship-caliber run from the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, a statement victory for USC would immediately validate the Trojans as legitimate national title contenders.

3. Oregon Ducks | vs. Michigan, Nov. 14

Oregon’s season-defining stretch reaches another level when the Ducks host Michigan immediately after traveling to Columbus to face Ohio State. Dan Lanning’s team will almost certainly be emotionally and physically tested coming off that showdown with the Buckeyes.

That creates a dangerous opportunity for Michigan, which should have one of the nation’s most talented rosters once again. If Oregon wants to remain in contention for a Big Ten title and playoff bye, protecting home field here becomes critical.

4. Georgia Bulldogs | vs. Oklahoma, Sept. 26

Everyone has Georgia’s trip to Alabama circled, but Oklahoma could present a unique challenge much earlier in the season. Brent Venables finally gets his first shot at Kirby Smart since taking over the Sooners, and Oklahoma’s defense should have creative answers prepared for Gunner Stockton.

On the other side, dual-threat quarterback John Mateer has the athleticism to stress Georgia’s defense in ways few quarterbacks can. With both teams expected to be playoff contenders, this could quickly become one of September’s biggest games nationally.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish | vs. Miami, Nov. 27

Notre Dame’s schedule lacks many marquee opportunities, which makes this late-season showdown against Miami incredibly important for playoff positioning. The Fighting Irish should be favored in most of their games, but they may need a signature win to strengthen their CFP résumé.

Meanwhile, Miami enters the season with expectations of competing for an ACC title and potentially more. If Notre Dame loses this game at home, the margin for error elsewhere likely disappears completely.

6. Indiana Hoosiers | at Nebraska, Oct. 10

Defending a national championship was never going to be easy for Indiana, especially after losing Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza to the NFL. This road trip to Nebraska could provide the first true measuring stick for Curt Cignetti’s retooled roster.

Making matters more difficult, the Hoosiers face Ohio State and Michigan immediately afterward. A stumble in Lincoln could suddenly turn Indiana’s season into a far more dangerous climb.

7. Miami Hurricanes | at Clemson, Oct. 24

Miami’s road trip to Clemson may ultimately decide the ACC race. The Hurricanes are expected to contend for a national title after reaching the championship game last season, but Death Valley remains one of the conference’s toughest venues.

Clemson may not have fully returned to its peak under Dabo Swinney, though the Tigers still possess enough talent to challenge anybody in the league. If Miami survives this matchup, the path toward another CFP appearance becomes much clearer.

8. Texas A&M Aggies | at LSU, Sept. 26

Texas A&M’s SEC title hopes could hinge on this early-season trip to Baton Rouge. The Aggies have one of the nation’s toughest conference schedules, still facing Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas later in the year.

That makes avoiding an early loss against LSU especially important. With both programs carrying playoff expectations entering 2026, the atmosphere inside Tiger Stadium should be electric.

9. LSU Tigers | at Ole Miss, Sept. 19

There may not be a more emotionally charged game in college football this season than LSU traveling to Oxford. Lane Kiffin returns to Ole Miss after leaving for Baton Rouge and taking players and staff members with him in the process.

If LSU loses its SEC opener in that environment, the pressure surrounding Kiffin would intensify immediately. The storyline alone guarantees this will be one of the most talked-about games of September.

10. Oklahoma Sooners | vs. Texas, Oct. 10

The pressure continues mounting on Brent Venables whenever Oklahoma faces Texas. Since arriving in Norman, Venables is just 1-3 against the Longhorns, including last season’s ugly offensive performance in the Red River Rivalry.

Rivalry games define legacies in college football, and Oklahoma desperately needs a statement victory here. If the Sooners struggle again against Texas, questions surrounding the direction of the program will only grow louder.