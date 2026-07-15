College football rankings: ESPN projects ACC order of finish for 2026

As we get closer to the 2026 college football season, ESPN has released its projected ACC order of finish for the 2026 season using Bill Connelly’s SP+ ratings and projections. The conference has some momentum after Miami reached the College Football Playoff championship game last season.

One thing Connelly did with his ACC projections is add Notre Dame. Yes, the Fighting Irish is an independent program, but they are closely associated with the ACC when it comes to football.

So, where does he have Notre Dame and the rest of the ACC teams? Here’s a look at ESPN’s projected order of finish in the ACC for the 2026 season.

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Again, Notre Dame is not part of the ACC, but the team will play six ACC opponents this season. One of those opponents will be Miami, the team that kept the Irish out of the College Football Playoff last year.

Notre Dame should be able to get through the 2026 schedule with few issues until the Miami matchup on November 7. The team will be led by QB CJ Carr, who threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns last year.

When Miami qualified for the CFP last year, the team didn’t look back. The Hurricanes reached the national championship game and came close to defeating Indiana.

Miami has a chance to run it back with the addition of Duke transfer QB Darian Mensah. WR Malachi Toney returns and could be a Heisman finalist if he has a big year.

Connelly believes Clemson will bounce back after a rough 2025 season. The Tigers went 7-6 last year, their worst record since 2010 when they went 6-7.

All eyes will be on QB Christopher Vizzina, who is entering his fourth year with the program but will be the starter for the first time. DE Will Heldt returns after recording 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season.

Louisville has been one of the most consistent teams in the ACC over the last three years. The program has won 10 games in 2023, and nine games in 2024 and 2025.

Louisville is led by All-ACC RB Isaac Brown. In nine games last season, Brown rushed for 884 yards and seven touchdowns on just 101 carries.

Like Louisville, SMU has been consistent over the last three years. The Mustangs won 11 games in 2023 and 2024 before going 9-4 last year.

QB Kevin Jennings looks to do big things in 2026. He was named to the All-ACC Third Team in 2025 after throwing for 3,641 yards and 26 TDs.

The 2025 season was rough for Virginia Tech. The Hokies went 3-9, losing six of their last seven games last season.

The good news for Virginia Tech is that the team should get back on track under new head coach James Franklin. He joins Virginia Tech after winning 104 games in nearly 12 seasons at Penn State.

The pressure is on for Florida State to win right now. After starting the 2025 season with a win against Alabama, the Seminoles struggled and finished 5-7.

Mike Norvell is entering his seventh season as Florida State’s head coach. And while he led the team to an ACC title in 2023, Norvell has posted only two winning seasons during his time with the program.

Virginia was one of the surprise teams in all of conference football last year. After suffering five consecutive non-winning seasons, the Cavaliers went 11-3 and reached the ACC Championship game.

QB Beau Pribula will need to play if Virginia looks to take the next step. He played for Missouri last year and threw for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns, while rushing for 297 yards and six scores in 10 games.

Pittsburgh looks to build on a productive 2025 season. The Panthers finished 6-2 in ACC play and tied with multiple teams for the second-best conference record.

The Panthers are hoping QB Mason Heintschel will continue to improve. In 10 games with nine starts last year, Heintschel threw for 2,354 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Georgia Tech looked like it was going to reach the ACC title game last year. After winning the first eight games of the season, the Yellow Jackets lost four of their final five games.

A big reason Georgia Tech had success last season was QB Haynes King, who was named ACC Player of the Year. He has moved on, and Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza (younger brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza), will likely be QB1 for Georgia Tech.

ACC order of finish 11-18

11. Duke Blue Devils (5.6 SP+)

12. NC State Wolfpack (4.9 SP+)

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3.5 SP+)

14. California Golden Bears (3.5 SP+)

15. North Carolina Tar Heels (3.5 SP+)

16. Syracuse Orange (-1 SP+)

17. Boston College Eagles (-1.7 SP+)

18. Stanford Cardinal (-2 SP+)