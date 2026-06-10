College football rankings: ESPN projects Big 12 order of finish for 2026

ESPN had a fresh set of projections with their Big 12 order of finish for the 2026 college football season. Bill Connelly used his SP+ ratings and metrics to determine how the conference will unfold this fall.

Texas Tech, the reigning champs, are in the news for all the wrong reasons: see the news about QB Brendan Sorsby. But guess what? With him eligible, they are the favorite this year.

Will a school take out the Red Raiders in 2026? The Big 12 could be a fun race throughout the entire season, so let’s dive in.

The ESPN metrics from Connelly have Texas Tech at the top of the Big 12. With or without Brendan Sorsby, the Red Raiders certainly would’ve contended.

But now that Sorsby is eligible amid his gambling addiction treatment, Texas Tech will be able to withstand his two-game suspension and try and win a second straight conference title. The run game is led by Cameron Dickey and J’Koby Williams. Not to mention Joey McGuire and crew attacked the portal for defense again.

BYU’s only losses were to Texas Tech in the regular season and Big 12 championship last year. That could be a similar fate in 2026 as ESPN puts it.

Bear Bachmeier returns at QB for the Cougars after a stellar freshman season. LJ Martin returns at RB, four offensive linemen make their way back and there’s a good linebacker pair in Isaiah Glasker and Siale Esera leading the defense.

Morgan Scalley takes over as head coach of Utah now that Kyle Whittingham is at Michigan. Whittingham at least left the program in capable hands after an 11-win season.

QB Devon Dampier and RB Wayshawn Parker are back, but the offense will see a lot of new faces. On defense, linebacker Johnathan Hall and DB Jackson Bennee are back. Even with new players in many spots, Utah should still be able to contend for the Big 12.

The Wildcats welcomed back program darling Collin Klein as their head coach after he was the OC at Texas A&M. Is it a perfect hire? On paper, sure.

That doesn’t mean it’ll translate to a Big 12 title. Still, Klein will get a crack at unlocking the puzzle that is QB Avery Johnson but the offensive line could be concerning with only tackle John Pastore back in the fold. 12 transfers on defense highlight that transformation, but even with a mixed bag right now in Manhattan, Kansas State should be in the thick of the Big 12 race.

Brent Brennan pushed the right buttons last year to get Arizona to solid competitive levels in the Big 12. It helped that defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales did a great job shuffling amid a lot of injuries too.

QB Noah Fifita is the headlining returner for this squad this year and WR Gio Richardson is expected to step up. The Week 2 matchup, as Connelly pointed out, against BYU might be massive in determining if this team is in the good or the great tier of the conference.

TCU has a rough schedule ahead of them this year, especially in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs play all top five teams in ESPN’s rankings.

Sonny Dykes has led this program to a national title game and has won 36 games in four seasons, which is pretty good. But after reaching the pinnacle, they haven’t recaptured that magic. Still, RB Jeremy Payne is back and there’s a solid receiving corps for new QB Jaden Craig (Harvard). If the pass rush can return, this will be a multi-dimensional team in 2026.

Willie Fritz goes into Year 3 with the Cougars and is 14-11 coming into 2026. After a 4-8 campaign, they went 10-3 last year, but are projected to be in the middle of the pack this fall.

QB Conner Weigman is back and things finally clicked for the veteran signal caller last fall (2,705 yards, 36 total touchdowns. Fritz also landed an exciting transfer class with three all-conference linemen and added Oregon RB Makhi Hughes. On defense, DBs Kentrell Webb, Jordan Allen and Will James are back. Competing for the Big 12 will be tough with the schedule, but don’t count out the Cougars.

New head coach Eric Morris takes over for Mike Gundy and it’s a new era for Oklahoma State. Morris signed a boatload of transfers, so Cowboy fans hope this works in the Big 12 in 2026.

Coming off a 1-11 season, it’s hard to be worse. QB Drew Mesemaker followed Morris from North Texas and the offense is also loaded with RB Caleb Hawkins, WRs Wyatt Young and Miles Coleman and OL Braydon n and Johnny Dickson III. Now if the defense stays afloat, this could be a fun team to watch. That’ll fall on the responsibility of DC Skyler Cassity.

Kenny Dillingham is 22-16 in three years, but has made the College Football Playoff before, getting a bye with that Big 12 title and nearly knocking off Texas to make the semifinals. But the Sun Devils underwent a lot of changes ahead of 2026, including at QB with Sam Leavitt transferring to LSU.

The QB battle is undecided but there’s some good talent around the offense, including RBs Kyson Brown and Jason Brown Jr. Guys expected to step up on defense are DL CJ Fite and DBs Adrian Wilson, Montana Warren and Rodney Bimage Jr.

Cincinnati is still linked to their departed QB Brendan Sorsby, who we highlighted at the top. Scott Satterfield has improved year to year, but they haven’t been big jumps to warrant a Big 12 championship year.

The offensive line should be one of the better units in the conference though. But at QB, JC French IV and Liam O’Brien will compete for the job.

ESPN projects Big 12 order of finish in 2026

11. Baylor

12. Kansas

13. UCF

14. Iowa State

15. Colorado

16. West Virginia