College football rankings: ESPN projects Big Ten order of finish for 2026

The Big Ten has produced three different national champions over the last three seasons. ESPN’s Bill Connelly believes the conference is once again loaded entering 2026.

Using his SP+ ratings and projections, Connelly released his expected order of finish for the conference. Ohio State enters the season as the favorite, but Oregon, Indiana and several other contenders remain firmly in the mix.

The Buckeyes begin the year ranked No. 1 nationally in SP+, while the Ducks check in second among Big Ten teams. Connelly noted that the conference remains top-heavy and as fascinating as ever, here’s how he projects the Big Ten race to unfold in 2026.

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Ohio State sits atop Connelly’s Big Ten projections and starts the season first nationally in SP+. The Buckeyes remain one of the sport’s most consistent powers.

Even after significant roster turnover, expectations remain championship-or-bust in Columbus. Ryan Day’s team enters the season as the conference favorite.

Connelly believes Oregon could be next in line to capture a national title. Dan Lanning’s program has steadily climbed toward college football’s summit over the last several seasons.

The Ducks have established themselves among the nation’s elite. Oregon enters 2026 as Ohio State’s biggest challenger.

Indiana’s remarkable rise continues after winning the national championship in 2025. Curt Cignetti transformed the Hoosiers into one of the nation’s premier programs in just two seasons.

Connelly acknowledged that the sport may simply be “living in Indiana’s world now.” The Hoosiers again enter the season with enormous expectations.

USC checks in fourth in the conference and 13th nationally. Lincoln Riley’s program has continued to recruit at a high level while chasing a return to national prominence.

The Trojans appear positioned to contend for a Playoff berth. Another step forward could put USC back among the conference elite.

Michigan rounds out the top five in Connelly’s projections. The Wolverines continue to benefit from the foundation built during their championship run, and now they’ve added Kyle Whittingham to the mix.

Despite roster changes, Michigan remains one of the conference’s most talented teams. Expectations remain high in Ann Arbor.

Penn State may be the conference’s biggest mystery entering 2026. Connelly admitted the Nittany Lions could finish near the top 15 nationally or fall outside the top 40.

New head coach Matt Campbell brings a different look to Happy Valley. As a result, Penn State remains difficult to predict.

Washington enters the season ranked 21st nationally by SP+. The Huskies continue building under Jedd Fisch.

A strong season could push them into the upper tier of the conference. Washington appears capable of competing for double-digit wins.

Iowa once again projects as a tough and physical team. The Hawkeyes sit just outside the national top 20 in SP+.

Kirk Ferentz continues to keep the program remarkably consistent. Iowa should remain a difficult out every week.

Illinois checks in 32nd nationally. Bret Bielema has steadily elevated the Fighting Illini program.

Another strong season would keep Illinois firmly in the bowl picture. The program continues trending upward.

Nebraska lands inside the conference’s top 10 in Connelly’s projections. Matt Rhule continues working toward restoring the Huskers to prominence.

Consistency remains the next challenge. Expectations are growing in Lincoln, but it remains to be seen if Rhule can make good on them.

11. Minnesota (5.2 SP+)

12. UCLA (4.9 SP+)

13. Northwestern (4.6 SP+)

14. Maryland (3.8 SP+)

15. Rutgers (1.7 SP+)

16. Wisconsin (1.7 SP+)

17. Michigan State (0.3 SP+)

18. Purdue (-3.1 SP+)