College football rankings: ESPN projects new Pac-12 order of finish for 2026

The new-look Pac-12 has eight teams going into the 2026 college football season and ESPN projected the order of finish. Writer Bill Connelly used his SP+ ratings and metrics to determine how this conference will finish by the end of the season!

Washington State and Oregon State are the two holdovers from the old Pac-12, as college football underwent plenty of expansion. But with new additions from the Group of Five, notably Boise State, this conference will look to make a name for itself in a new era.

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So without further ado, let’s take a look at the new Pac-12 and ESPN’s projected order of finish. We start at the top!

Spencer Danielson goes into his fourth season as head coach and is 24-8 with the Broncos. A regular in the CFP conversation from the Group of Five, they’ll have Pac-12 backing as they try to return to the tournament after getting there in the first edition of the 12-team CFP in 2024-25.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen returns, as well as running backs Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines. Look to the secondary on defense to run the show, which includes cornerback JeRico Washington Jr., who transferred in from Kennesaw State.

Sean Lewis’ record (12-13) is not totally indicative of what this program can become under his watch. Now in the Pac-12, the Aztecs measure out to be the second best team in the conference this year.

Jayden Denegal returns at QB, as well as RBs Lucky Sutton and Christian Washington. Offensive lineman Evan Lawrence transferred from national champion Indiana to help bolster the front unit as well. Linebackers Cameron Cooper and Sione Hala should help what was an excellent defense in 2025.

Matt Entz goes into his second year with the Bulldogs after a 9-4 campaign in 2025. Now in the Pac-12, the bar has been raised for Fresno State.

The good news on offense is that RBs Bryson Donelson and Rayshon Luke are back and three starting offensive linemen! The quarterback is a question mark as there is a competition between Maryland transfer Khristian Martin or returnee Jayden Mandal. As Connelly pointed out, Fresno State’s defense could be very exciting as nine of 18 defenders back this year logged 200+ snaps last fall.

Kirby Moore takes over Washington State for his first season as head coach and an “old school” Pac-12 team will look to make its mark against new foes. Leading rusher Kirby Vorheesh highlights the returnees on offense.

On defense, Washington State had to hit the reset button this offseason. New DC Trent Bray, who was recently Oregon State’s head coach, will lean on a massive transfer portal haul for 2026.

G.J. Kinne has quietly garnered a lot of respect in coaching circles year to year. He is 23-16 as a head coach and if Texas State is successful again, Power Four jobs could come calling, again.

The transfer portal class will be key as the Bobcats lost a lot in the trenches this offseason. Phillip Bradford (McNeese) leads that group.

JaMarcus Shephard takes over a Pac-12 team that is very Jekyll and Hyde. They’re either really good or really bad! No in between!

Maalik Murphy is a decent QB, per ESPN, so he should steady the ship under center. Shephard hit the transfer portal for WRs Aaron Butler (Texas) and Aeryn Hampton (Alabama), for example, so he’s banking on a new location for those guys will be beneficial this season. The defense is led by star linebacker Aiden Sullivan.

Bronco Mendenhall just wants to get this team bowl eligible, as Connelly wrote. They went 6-7 last season.

Former Virginia OC Robert Anae reunites with his old boss and they’ll be i charge of getting returning QB McCae Hillstead up to speed for 2026. The defense could see a jump this fall with myriad transfers expected to contribute, such as linebackers Harrison Taggart (Cal) and Asher Cunningham (Elon).

From UConn to Colorado State, Jim Mora takes over as head coach for the Rams. He turned the Huskies into a highly competitive program out east under his watch, so can he do the same here?

ESPN projects the first year in the Pac-12 to be a little rough for CSU, seeing as the program has just one winning season in the last eight years. The QB battle will be Hauss Hejny (Oklahoma State/TCU) vs. Ksaan Farrar, who followed Mora from UCon. Sixth-year senior pass rusher Mukendi Wa-Kalonji leads the defense.