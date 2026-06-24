College football rankings: ESPN projects SEC order of finish for 2026

As the season draws near, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his projected SEC order of finish for the 2026 season using his SP+ ratings and projections. Despite the conference’s recent national championship drought, Connelly believes the SEC remains the deepest league in college football.

Eight SEC teams enter the year with an SP+ rating of 16.0 or higher, highlighting the conference’s depth. Georgia once again sits atop the projections, followed closely by Texas and Texas A&M.

Several programs enter the season with playoff aspirations, while others hope to take a step forward under new coaches. Here’s how Connelly projects the SEC to shake out in 2026.

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Georgia once again leads the SEC projections with Gunner Stockton and star running back Nate Frazier returning. The Bulldogs opted for continuity over splashy transfer additions this offseason.

Their defense remains one of the nation’s best entering 2026. According to Connelly, Georgia still sets the standard in the SEC.

Arch Manning returns after an impressive first season as the starter. Texas added transfer playmakers Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers to an already talented roster.

Will Muschamp’s arrival brings added experience to the defensive staff. The Longhorns enter the year as one of Georgia’s biggest challengers.

The Aggies return quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver after an 11-0 start last season. However, they replaced both coordinators and standout receiver KC Concepcion.

Mike Elko’s program has established itself among the SEC contenders. Connelly’s projections place Texas A&M squarely in the playoff conversation.

Lane Kiffin begins his first season at LSU after taking over the Tigers program. Transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt headlines a major offseason overhaul.

Charlie Weis Jr. followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge to coordinate the offense. If the pieces come together quickly, LSU could make noise immediately.

Alabama enters the season with more uncertainty than usual. Ryan Coleman-Williams returns as one of the nation’s top receivers, but replacing Ty Simpson at quarterback will be critical.

The Crimson Tide still boast elite talent across the roster. Counting Alabama out has rarely worked in the past.

John Mateer helped Oklahoma return to national relevance last season. Brent Venables also found success after taking over defensive play-calling duties.

Both are back for another run in 2026. The Sooners appear ready to contend near the top of the SEC once again.

Ole Miss received a massive boost when quarterback Trinidad Chambliss retained his eligibility. Running back Kewan Lacy also returns to anchor the offense.

Pete Golding enters his first full season as head coach. The Rebels have one of the highest ceilings in the conference.

Tennessee continues to rely on roster development and depth. The Volunteers have quietly built one of the conference’s most balanced teams.

Consistency has become a trademark of Josh Heupel’s program. Another offensive leap could push Tennessee even higher.

Missouri brings back star running back Ahmad Hardy after a breakout campaign. Quarterback Austin Simmons takes over while Chip Lindsey assumes offensive coordinator duties.

The Tigers possess enough offensive firepower to surprise opponents. Connelly views Missouri as a dangerous sleeper.

Jon Sumrall begins his first season in Gainesville with plenty of optimism surrounding the program. Florida added transfers Eric Singleton Jr. and Cam Dooley to strengthen the roster.

Quarterback play will ultimately determine the Gators’ ceiling. A successful debut season could quickly put Florida back in contention.

11. South Carolina (12.0 SP+)

12. Auburn (11.1 SP+)

13. Vanderbilt (10.0 SP+)

14. Arkansas (5.0 SP+)

15. Mississippi State (3.8 SP+)

16. Kentucky (3.7 SP+)