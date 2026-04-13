College Football Rankings: ESPN ranks SEC Football programs during Spring practice from first to last

Spring practice always brings optimism across the SEC. On the other hand, it also provides the first real opportunity to stack programs against one another heading into a new season.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly did just that. He released his latest SP+ projections for 2026, featuring a predictive, efficiency-based model designed to evaluate teams beyond simple win-loss records.

These rankings offer an early snapshot of how the conference could shake out, with familiar contenders once again leading the way. Check out where your favorite SEC team slots in below.

Georgia remains firmly in the SEC title picture behind quarterback Gunner Stockton and star running back Nate Frazier returning for another run. The Bulldogs didn’t make a major splash in the transfer portal, which could limit their ceiling compared to other contenders.

Still, their foundation and continuity keep them among the most dangerous teams in the conference. If their returning defense plays to its standard, Georgia will once again be right there at the top.

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas enters 2026 with massive expectations, led by quarterback Arch Manning taking another step forward. The Longhorns added key weapons in transfers Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers to boost the offense.

Defensively, the hire of coordinator Will Muschamp signals a focus on toughness and discipline. With talent on both sides of the ball, Texas looks built to make a serious SEC title push.

Texas A&M proved its legitimacy last season with an 11-0 start before falling just short of the SEC Championship. Quarterback Marcel Reed and receiver Mario Craver return to lead the offense into 2026.

However, losing both coordinators and star wideout KC Concepcion creates some uncertainty. If the Aggies can stabilize those losses, they remain a top-tier contender.

LSU begins a new era under head coach Lane Kiffin, bringing immediate intrigue to Baton Rouge. The Tigers were aggressive in the portal, highlighted by landing quarterback Sam Leavitt.

With Charlie Weis Jr. following Kiffin to run the offense, expectations are high for a fast, explosive unit. The question will be how quickly all the new pieces come together.

(Kirby Lee / Imagn Images)

Alabama finds itself in an unfamiliar position with more questions than usual entering the season. The departure of quarterback Ty Simpson leaves a major void offensively.

Still, returning star receiver Ryan Williams and both coordinators provide some stability. If Alabama finds answers at quarterback, it won’t stay outside the top tier for long.

Oklahoma surged back into relevance last season behind transfer quarterback John Mateer. Head coach Brent Venables taking over defensive play-calling also paid dividends.

Both return in 2026, giving the Sooners strong continuity on both sides of the ball. With added portal talent, Oklahoma looks poised to challenge the conference’s elite again.

Tennessee continues to build a balanced roster capable of competing in the SEC’s upper tier. While not as headline-heavy as others, the Volunteers have steadily improved their depth and consistency.

Their ability to develop talent internally remains a key strength. If they can find another gear offensively, Tennessee could push higher in the standings.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss got a huge boost at quarterback with Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility case going in their favor. That gives no cap on the Rebels’ ceiling entering the season.

The return of running back Kewan Lacy provides a strong offensive foundation as well. In Pete Golding’s first full season as head coach, Ole Miss remains a dangerous but unpredictable team.

Florida enters a new era under head coach Jon Sumrall, bringing fresh energy to the program. The Gators added key transfers like Eric Singleton Jr. and Cam Dooley to elevate the roster.

Sumrall’s success at Tulane suggests he can maximize available talent. The biggest question remains at quarterback, which could define their season.

Missouri has the pieces to be a sleeper in the SEC thanks to standout running back Ahmad Hardy. The Tigers averaged strong production on the ground last season, led by Hardy’s elite output.

Quarterback Austin Simmons steps in as a key replacement, bringing intrigue but also uncertainty. With offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey onboard, Missouri could exceed expectations.

11. South Carolina

12. Auburn

13. Vanderbilt

14. Arkansas

15. Mississippi State

16. Kentucky