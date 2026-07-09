College Football Rankings: ESPN releases preseason FPI ahead of 2026 season

Preseason rankings continue to roll out ahead of the 2026 college football season. Thursday, ESPN released its initial Football Power Index (FPI) rankings.

Ohio State comes in as the top team in the FPI to start the year. The Buckeyes return a number of key playmakers on offense, led by quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, while also blending both old and new faces on defense this season.

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With training camp on the horizon, the conversation is only just beginning about how rankings should look in college football. Here is ESPN’s full preseason FPI.

1. Ohio State

After falling short in their attempt at a second straight national championship in 2025, Ohio State returns with high expectations once again in 2026. With both Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith back after finishing in the Top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting, as well as running back Bo Jackson returning, the Buckeyes’ offense will draw plenty of attention.

On defense, there are a number of new faces coming in as Matt Patricia gets ready for Year 2 as coordinator. But Kenyatta Jackson is one of the most notable returners to anchor the pass rush as Ohio State looks to stay one of the top units in the nation this year.

2. Texas

After Arch Manning’s late-season surge in 2025, the Texas hype machine is off and running. He will also have a high-profile new receiver coming in, too, with Cam Coleman arriving to pair with Ryan Wingo at wideout.

Of course, the defense will also have its leader back in pass-rusher Colin Simmons, along with a new – but familiar – coordinator. Will Muschamp is back in Austin to take over a unit which held opponents to 338.8 yards per game in 2025.

3. Notre Dame

Despite a 10-game winning streak to end the regular season last year, Notre Dame missed the College Football Playoff and later opted not to play in a bowl game. Although the Fighting Irish lost two eventual first-round picks at running back, quarterback CJ Carr took strides throughout his first year as the starter.

Carr is generating buzz as potentially one of the top quarterbacks in college football this year while Leonard Moore is also back to anchor the secondary. Add in a talented recruiting class and some key transfers, and Notre Dame checks in at No. 3 in ESPN’s preseason FPI.

4. Oregon

Dante Moore’s decision to pass on the NFL gave Oregon a major boost heading into 2026. A potential first-round pick, he is now back in Eugene along with receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore to give the offense plenty of firepower.

The Ducks also made a splash in the portal by bringing in Koi Perich at safety to help fill the void left by Dillon Thieneman. Even with two new coordinators – both of whom were in-house promotions – Dan Lanning’s group enters 2026 as a top team in the Big Ten.

5. Georgia

All eyes will once again be on the Georgia defense in 2026 after last year’s SEC title. Of course, the Bulldogs also retained their quarterback in Gunner Stockton after he was among the Top 10 vote-getters for the Heisman Trophy, adding to the high expectations in Athens.

The UGA defensive front will get the attention, but the secondary is also considered one of the top units in the sport, led by KJ Bolden. With the talent on both sides of the ball, ESPN has Kirby Smart and Co. at No. 5 in its preseason FPI.

6. Indiana

After a historic run to a national title last year, Indiana saw a wave of change this offseason. Curt Cignetti and the staff again overhauled the roster through the portal, landing the top class in the country, according to the On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

The biggest addition came at quarterback with Josh Hoover arriving as the heir apparent to Fernando Mendoza. Even with so many fresh faces, the Hoosiers are one of the Big Ten’s top teams in 2026 and a Top-10 team in the nation, according to ESPN’s FPI.

7. Miami

Miami put together an impressive run to the national championship a season ago behind strong play in the trenches. While multiple highly rated players are off to the NFL, playmakers such as Mark Fletcher and Malachi Toney are back to lead the offense with new quarterback Darian Mensah.

The Hurricanes’ defense saw two notable departures from the pass-rush as Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor both headed to the NFL. But they went to the portal and got Missouri transfer Damon Wilson to help keep that unit among the nation’s best.

8. Alabama

Following its first College Football Playoff appearance under Kalen DeBoer, Alabama checks in at No. 8 in ESPN’s preseason FPI. The Crimson Tide got some key players back, including Ryan Coleman-Williams and Bray Hubbard, but all eyes are on the quarterback spot.

Ty Simpson is heading to the NFL after becoming a first-round pick, and the competition is on to replace him. Keelon Russell and Austin Mack will continue to battle it out once training camp starts back up in just a few weeks.

9. LSU

LSU found itself at the center of one of the highest-profile coaching searches in some time. Lane Kiffin famously left Ole Miss after the regular season to take over the Tigers, putting the program squarely in the spotlight in 2026.

As Kiffin went to work to build the roster, he made a big splash of his own in the portal. Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt will get ready to take over in Baton Rouge as one of a number of fresh faces joining the roster.

10. Texas Tech

After winning its first-ever Big 12 title last season, Texas Tech looked to reload and stay atop the league in 2026. The Red Raiders made a huge move by landing quarterback Brendan Sorsby, but the two sides mutually parted ways amid gambling allegations against him.

Still, Texas Tech is considered a contender out of the Big 12 once again. The Red Raiders have a slew of top talent coming back, led by tight end Terrance Carter and linebacker Ben Roberts, along with impact transfers.

ESPN preseason FPI: Nos. 11-25

11. Texas A&M

12. Oklahoma

13. USC

14. Ole Miss

15. Michigan

16. Tennessee

17. Penn State

18. Florida

19. Clemson

20. BYU

21. Missouri

22. Auburn

23. South Carolina

24. SMU

25. Iowa

This story will be updated.