College Football rankings: Joel Klatt reveals post-spring Top 25

Joel Klatt’s post-spring Top 25 is here, and it’s already turning heads across the college football landscape. At the top? Oregon, as they’ve wasted no time establishing themselves as a national powerhouse under Dan Lanning.

The Ducks headline a loaded group that includes traditional contenders like Ohio State, Georgia and Texas, but also features some intriguing risers. Indiana, fresh off a national championship, finds itself outside the top three as Curt Cignetti looks to reload once again.

Meanwhile, programs like Miami and LSU are generating buzz thanks to roster overhauls and high expectations heading into 2026. With quarterbacks, transfer portal additions and a myriad of other factors all taking shape, Klatt’s rankings offer an early glimpse at what the College Football Playoff race could look like.

Oregon sits atop Joel Klatt’s post-spring rankings after already proving it can win the Big Ten under Dan Lanning. With Dante Moore at quarterback, the Ducks may have a future No. 1 overall pick leading the offense.

The return of Evan Stewart alongside an elite defensive front gives Oregon one of the most complete rosters in the country. The biggest question remains having to replace both coordinators, but the ceiling is clearly national championship level.

Notre Dame checks in near the top with stability at quarterback in CJ Carr and a defense loaded with high-end talent. Replacing Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price won’t be easy, but Aneyas Williams is expected to step into a major role.

The Irish quietly went 10-2 last season and were right on the CFP doorstep. With Leonard Moore anchoring the secondary, this looks like a team built to make a serious playoff push.

Ohio State might boast the most explosive offense in college football heading into 2026. Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith and Bo Jackson form a trio capable of overwhelming defenses on any given Saturday.

The concern lies on defense after significant NFL Draft losses, forcing new faces into key roles. If that unit holds up, the Buckeyes have every tool needed to contend for a national title.

Indiana enters the season as defending national champions, but with a roster that looks much different. Josh Hoover steps in at quarterback following the departure of Fernando Mendoza, bringing intrigue to the offense.

Curt Cignetti has rebuilt this roster through the portal once again, leaning into his proven formula. If the pieces click, Indiana has the talent to stay in the title conversation.

Georgia returns a steady presence at quarterback with Gunner Stockton leading the offense. While this isn’t the same dominant roster from the Bulldogs’ championship runs, the talent level remains elite.

Kirby Smart’s program still carries the expectation of competing at the highest level every season. If Georgia finds consistency late in the year, a return to the top wouldn’t surprise anyone.

Miami remains one of the most complete teams in the ACC with high expectations after last year’s deep run. Darian Mensah steps in at quarterback, potentially raising the ceiling of the offense.

With Malachi Toney emerging and a strong offensive line, the Hurricanes have plenty of firepower. A veteran defense led by Mohamed Toure adds balance to a team built to contend again.

All eyes are on Arch Manning as Texas looks to take the next step in 2026. Manning flashed elite potential late last season and enters the year as a Heisman contender.

The addition of Cam Coleman gives the Longhorns another dynamic weapon on the outside. If everything comes together, Texas has the look of a true national title contender.

LSU enters a new era under Lane Kiffin after a disappointing 7-6 season. Kiffin wasted no time reshaping the roster, bringing in one of the nation’s top transfer classes.

With Sam Leavitt at quarterback and multiple new weapons, the offense should take a major step forward. The question is how quickly all the new pieces can gel in a loaded SEC.

Texas A&M returns key pieces from a playoff team, headlined by quarterback Marcel Reed. The Aggies’ biggest concern is along the offensive line, where multiple transfers must come together quickly.

Mike Elko has established a strong culture, and continuity within the program is a positive sign. If the line holds up, A&M has the talent to remain in the playoff mix.

USC brings back Jayden Maiava at quarterback, giving the offense a strong foundation. Lincoln Riley reloaded skill talent through the portal, adding new playmakers to keep the unit dynamic.

The concern once again centers on defense after losing coordinator D’Anton Lynn. If USC can stabilize on that side of the ball, the Trojans have a chance to climb into the Big Ten’s elite tier.

11. Oklahoma Sooners

12. Michigan Wolverines

13. Texas Tech Red Raiders

14. Ole Miss Rebels

15. Penn State Nittany Lions

16. Alabama Crimson Tide

17. BYU Cougars

18. SMU Mustangs

19. Washington Huskies

20. Arizona Wildcats

21. Iowa Hawkeyes

22. Houston Cougars

23. Utah Utes

24. South Carolina Gamecocks

25. Tennessee Volunteers