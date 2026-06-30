College Football Rankings: USA Today names Top 5 sleepers to win national title

USA Today revealed the top five sleepers to win a national title in college football this season. The odds were courtesy of BetMGM.

As far as these teams are concerned, would it be surprising to see any of them be the last one standing? Yes and no. Heck, Indiana went undefeated last year!

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So without further ado, let’s dive into the top five sleepers in college football hunting for that national championship win. We start with a contender.

Texas A&M is the first sleeper to win a national title, per USA Today. The odds aren’t too long either! BetMGM had them at 15-to-1.

Mike Elko led this team to the CFP last year, a home loss to Miami. But with Marcel Reed back at QB and some “crazy good weapons” at WR, the Aggies should be in the thick of the SEC and CFP title race all season long.

LSU with Lane Kiffin shouldn’t be a sleeper should they? Well based on the odds (15-to-1), they are. Sam Leavitt gives them a legitimate option at QB after he transferred fro Arizona State. But he’s gotta be healthy.

Kiffin didn’t guarantee a title in Year 1, even if fans and pundits might expect one. Let’s not forget, LSU does have roughly five top 25 opponents on the schedule already and there are a bevy of transfers in Baton Rouge. Boom or bust potential in 2026.

Ole Miss as a sleeper national title pick? Even though Lane Kiffin and others are gone, Pete Golding is the one that guided this team to the CFP semifinals last year. Trinidad Chambliss is also back at QB.

BetMGM has the odds at 25-to-1, so they’re not a prohibitive favorite. But, they’re ahead of some other teams in the SEC and the talent with Chambliss, Kewan Lacy and others is enough to warrant them a pick.

Lincoln Riley and the Trojans winning a title? Well they’re a sleeper going into this year. How legit is this considering this was the expectation as soon as he stepped foot on the LA campus?

The BetMGM odds have them at 35-to-1 at the moment. Riley led Oklahoma to the CFP regularly, but never to a national championship so how could that change? Well it starts with QB Jayden Maiava. But they have to get through a gauntlet of a schedule that includes Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Washington and Penn State.

Penn State has the longest odds on this list as far as national title sleepers are concerned. Heck, maybe the Nittany Lions have a better chance than USC with what they acquired in the portal.

Matt Campbell takes over this year, so how quickly can he adapt to Big Ten football? Well, he did a lot with less at Iowa State, so the logical thinking is that he might be the guy to get Penn State over the hump in the CFP era.

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