College football recruiting: Biggest commitments from the weekend

June is college football’s biggest recruiting month of the year, and the start to this month has not disappointed.

Over the past eight days, we’ve seen dozens of blue-chip commitments and some significant movement in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. In the past three days alone, more than a dozen of the top 400 prospects in the country made their announcements.

After a wild weekend of commitments, Rivals breaks down the 10 biggest additions and which teams landed them:

EDGE K.J. Green – LSU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 48

About: Green is poised for a monster senior campaign at Stephenson High. As a junior, he tallied 129 total tackles, 40 of which went for a loss of yards. He racked up 18 sacks over 13 games, according to MaxPreps. Over the last three seasons, he’s had more than 200 tackles. He chose the Tigers over a loaded offer sheet that also includes the likes of South Carolina, Oregon, Georgia and Alabama.

ATH Gideon Gash – Texas Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 73

Scouting Summary: “Gash is the epitome of an athlete prospect. He has the potential to play upwards of maybe five positions at the college level just with his combination of size and athleticism and breadth of skills. He is a big athlete at around 6’4 and plays receiver and corner for his high school team. He shows very good overall athleticism and just ability to make big plays. He’s a walk-down defender and really has outstanding cover skills for such a big prospect. We could see him potentially lining up as a safety, linebacker or corner on defense. He has the skill set to be a receiver or tied-in prospect on offense. He’s a true athlete in that sense and is hyper-versatile. It’s yet to be seen where he’ll end up positionally, but we’re very high on the overall football player. I’m looking forward to seeing how he continues to develop. We’ll be tracking his position projection closely, but there’s a bunch of upside. He’s a high-end, very versatile high school football player who has several pathways to success at the college level.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

EDGE Cahron Wheeler – Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 128

On his commitment: ”Go Gators. Florida is a great environment. Everyone at Florida, on and off the field, supports each other. The coaching staff doesn’t just feel like a normal coaching staff — it feels like a family. Florida also has the academic support that I need. I’m proud to be a Gator.” — Wheeler to Rivals’ Chad Simmons

WR Demare Dezeurn – Cal

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 141

On his commitment: “There were a lot of reasons why I chose Cal,” Dezeurn said. “I love the coaching staff and what coach Tosh (Lupoi) is building. You can tell they’re building something special there and that’s exciting for me. Coach Tosh and the rest of the staff is going to turn things around and it’s going to be fun to be part of that first class to make it happen.” — Dezeurn to Rivals’ Greg Biggins

SAF Jernard Albright – Florida State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 176

Scouting Summary: “Three-phase playmaker who along with safety, sees action at receiver and special teams. Physical player and one of the biggest hitters in the ’27 class. Can get downhill in a hurry and is a heat seeking missile from his safety position. Big frame at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and plays with an enforcer mentality. Runs well and shows plenty of range. Makes plays sideline to sideline and has the size and athleticism to move around and play multiple spots in a defense. Has the toughness and physicality to play some in the box if you wanted more speed in your front 7 but projects at safety and looks like a potential early impact player in college with an NFL ceiling.” — Greg Biggins, Rivals National Analyst

QB Colton Nussmeier – Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 197

About: The younger brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Colton took an official visit to UCLA last month and was scheduled to see the Razorbacks this weekend. Instead, he is now one of the centerpieces of Georgia’s top-15 recruiting class and takes the top uncommitted passer in the country off the board. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is coming off a junior season at Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus where he was limited to eight games before a knee injury ended junior season. Over those eight games, he threw for 1,390 yards, 12 touchdowns and an interception while completing 60% of his passes.

DL Jamar Thompson – Georgia Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 206

About: A dominant force on the interior at the high school level, Thompson is coming off a junior campaign for West Boca Raton that witnessed 42 total tackles, including 16 for loss and five sacks, per MaxPreps. He’s got more than 120 tackles to his name across the last three seasons. Thompson chose GT over Texas and Ohio State, along with more than 25 other reporter Power 4 offers.

TE Malik Howard – Tennessee

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 225

On his commitment: “It was crazy because there were times where Tennessee kind of fell in my eyes. There were times when I thought I was going to go to Miami or I was really sold on Alabama. But in the end, I feel like they really pushed through over those other teams. … The people there are really unmatched. I haven’t been around any staff that’s as tight-knit and family-oriented as Tennessee is. Nobody prioritizes development like they do and they’ve really had the best plan for me moving forward.” — Howard to Rivals’ Chad Simmons

DL Malachi Brown – Kentucky

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 273

On his commitment: “It’s in-state. I liked Kentucky before, but I didn’t care for the old coach too much. They were on me since the beginning when [Will Stein] first got there in January. It was just more in-depth. I got to hang out with the other recruits, the commits, and the players. They were showing me what it’s like at Kentucky and everything. I love Stein. He’s a good coach. He’s a player’s coach. He’s a good coach.” — Brown to KSR’s Jacob Polacheck

ATH Cooper Ohnmacht – Kansas State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 304

About: In addition to Kansas State, Ohnmacht held offers from Kansas, Wisconsin, Penn State, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Rice. As a junior, he totaled 57 tackles and 5 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Ohnmacht is a also a standout on the track. He posted a personal best of 171′ 10″ in the javelin throw this season as well as posting a 47′ 5.5″ in the triple jump, a season best of 22′ 3″ in the long jump and a 6′ 0″ in the high jump.