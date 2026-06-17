College football recruiting: Teams with highest average rating per commit

College football’s recruiting calendar has reached its peak, with only one official visit weekend left in the summer.

Commitments have flown off the board in the past 2 1/2 weeks and will continue to do so throughout the rest of June and July. The average number of commitments per Power 4 school is already up to 15, meaning most programs are closer to finishing their class than starting it. But the metric isn’t just quantity in the NIL and transfer portal era, it’s quality. Who can land the most talent, whether it’s 15 commitments or 30?

A handful of schools are leading the charge there — and the list at the top is a bit different than the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Here’s a breakdown of the pound-for-pound best classes in the country:

An historic recruiting class is in play right now for the ‘Canes, who have the No. 2 overall class in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings with three five-stars committed. They’ve flipped two of the three — cornerback Donte Wright (Georgia) and Jaiden Bryant (LSU) — as well as landing star local receiver Nick Lennear out of the Miami area. Six of their commitments rank among the top 100 prospects nationally, and their 15 blue-chip commitments are the second-most nationally behind only rival Florida.

The class also features seven players who are ranked among the top 10 at their respective positions.

What has seemed like a bit of a ho-hum class for the Buckeyes is still one of the best in the country pound-for-pound. They’re one of eight programs with at least two five-star commitments, including the nation’s No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs. Fellow five-star Jamier Brown has been pledged to Ryan Day and Co. for more than 18 months and has remained in the class even with the departure of legendary receivers coach Brian Hartline. Ohio State only has 14 commitments, but 13 are blue-chippers, and they’re being selective about how and where they spend their efforts — and money.

Some big-time targets are still on the board, including five-stars Monshun Sales, David Gabriel Georges and Marcus Fakatou.

In the midst of a chaotic and controversial offseason in Lubbock, Joey McGuire and his staff keep stacking talent. Like the Buckeyes, Texas Tech is also one of the eight programs with multiple five-stars committed. Their commit list also includes the No. 1 overall recruit in the country Jalen Brewster, who headlines a class featuring 12 players ranked in the Rivals300. Their latest commitment, Rivals four-star athlete Hunter Haug, is ranked higher by Rivals than either 247Sports or ESPN and checks in as the No. 112 prospect in the country.

Much is made about Lane Kiffin being the ‘Portal King,’ but one of the biggest stated reasons he took the LSU job is its access to elite talent. The Tigers have been a little slower getting off the ground in 2027 than some other programs, but have been on a recruiting roll in recent weeks. Since five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant flipped to Miami earlier this month, LSU has added seven new commitments — including four blue-chip prospects — and is trending for another big addition on Wednesday.

Marcus Freeman has turned Notre Dame from a school that hovered around the top 10 of the team recruiting rankings annually into one that is now regularly fighting for the nation’s No. 1 class. The Fighting Irish finished No. 2 last year to USC, but they’ve returned with a vengeance again this cycle. ND has three Rivals five-stars committed after landing edge rusher Abraham Sesay this week, and they’re in the mix for more elite targets as well.

Where other top classes rank in average rating per commitment

USC – 90.99

Texas A&M – 90.97

Texas – 90.68

Oregon – 90.36

Florida – 90.27

Michigan – 90.06

Georgia – 89.81

Oklahoma – 89.67

Auburn – 89.54

Ole Miss – 89.05