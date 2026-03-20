College football recruiting: Top Big 12 commits early in the 2027 cycle

It might not be as high in the college football pecking order as it once was, but the Big 12 is still recruiting plenty of top talent — particularly at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders, fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance, have continued to roll both in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. Of the Big 12’s top 10 early commitments in the 2027 class, each of the top five belong to Joey McGuire and Co. Meanwhile, Arizona State and Baylor are off to strong starts as well with a pair of top-10 commits themselves.

Rivals breaks down the 10 highest-ranked commits in the league:

DL Jalen Brewster – Texas Tech

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

On his commitment: “It’s time to reunite with Coach McGuire,” Brewster told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I’ve been to really every school and I’ve seen everything I’ve needed to see. I think it’s time,” he added on the decision-making process. “This is also my birthday week and this has been a dream for a long time.”

WR Benny Easter Jr. – Texas Tech

School: Summer Creek (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 47 NATL. (No. 9 WR)

On his commitment: “Just the way they go about winning fits me perfectly,” Easter told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “And the passing offense. They wanna win,” he reiterated. “Just shows me what type of a winning program it will be when I get there.”

QB Kavian Bryant – Texas Tech

School: Westwood (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 44 NATL. (No. 2 QB)

On his commitment: “Tech has recruited me very well,” Bryant told Rivals. “I’m on the phone once a week with Coach Leftwitch. I feel like I’m a priority because it’s just been constant communication with them. By looking at their offense, it fits my style of play really well.”

DL K’Adrian Redmond – Texas Tech

School: DeSoto (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 156 NATL. (No. 15 DL)

On his commitment: “What excites me most is the development and getting to the NFL,” Redmond told Rivals. “That and the tradition of the program. The communication is great,” he continued. “I am not only hearing from Coach Fitch. I’m hearing from Coach McGuire and the offensive coaches and also the defensive coaches.”

LB Jhadyn Nelson – Texas Tech

School: Langham Creek (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 181 NATL (No. 16 LB)

On his commitment: “This program has great coaches. They are great coaches, and also great people,” Nelson told Spiegelman. “Coach Blanch, Coach McGuire, Coach (Brian) Nance, Coach (Shiel) Wood. They’re all great people and I love to surround myself with great people. Shiel Wood is the defensive coordinator and also my position coach, so he’s gonna put me in a position to make plays. I’ve heard stories about Coach McGuire and they sent me a video of him working out with the team. That’s something I wanna be a part of.”

Other top commitments around the Big 12

ATH Karece Hoyt – Baylor

WR Nico Bland – Arizona State

QB Weston Nielsen – Arizona State

DL Dawayne Jones – Kansas State

SAF Davontrae Kirkland – Baylor