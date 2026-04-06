College football recruiting: Top-ranked commitments in the SEC at every position

The SEC’s decades-long dominance of college football recruiting continued last cycle, though the ACC and Big Ten put a decent-sized dent in the list of blue-chip prospects heading to the league.

In the 2027 cycle though, the SEC’s 16 teams — and Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M in particular have been flexing their collective muscles so far. The Aggies, Bulldogs and Sooners each have multiple prospects who are ranked as the top committed players at their position, while the Longhorns have an early pledge from one of the nation’s top wide receivers.

Obviously, there’s still plenty of time between now and signing day in December, but the early pace from a handful of SEC schools is something to behold. Nine of the nation’s top 20 classes in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings are from the SEC, with Missouri hanging just outside of that group.

At the beginning of April, here’s where each top-ranked SEC commit is set to play their college football:

QB Peyton Houston – LSU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 99 (#7 QB)

School: Evangel Christian Academy (La.)

About Houston: As a sophomore, Houston racked up 5,170 total yards and 45 touchdowns this past season. He recorded an NFHS record of 817 passing yards in a game too and threw for 4,480 yards on the season en route to landing First Team All-District, First Team All-Prep and First Team LSWA All-State honors. He then put together another impressive season as a junior this fall. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound Houston was recruited to LSU by then-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan but has remained pledged as the program ushers in a new staff, led by Lane Kiffin.

RB Kemon Spell – Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 (#1 RB)

School: McKeesport (Pa.)

Scouting Summary: “All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.”

WR Easton Royal – Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 (#2 WR)

School: Brother Martin (La.)

Scouting Summary: The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior.

… Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

TE Seneca Driver – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49 (#3 TE)

School: Boyle County (Ky.)

Scout’s Take: “Driver is one of the most physically imposing tight end prospects in the 2027 Rivals300. He has the potential to be one of the more talented prospects we’ve seen at the position in a few years, based on what we’ve seen to this point. Driver is a 6-foot-6, 240-pounder who pairs in-line size with outstanding play speed. He’s a hyper-explosive athlete who can outrun defenses and win at the catch point. Driver is also a two-way player with Power Four and perhaps even blue-chip ability as a pass-rusher. He is also a standout basketball player, a bouncy leaper who throws down eye-popping dunks.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

OT Cooper Hackett – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 (#3 OT)

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

Scouting Summary: Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders.

… Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle. Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.

IOL Abram Eisenhower – Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 535 (#34 IOL)

School: Lowndes (Ga.)

On his commitment: “I’ve seen everything I need to see,” Eisenhower told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I had pictures as a toddler taken in Georgia outfits. I grew up a big fan, and committing to Georgia is like a dream come true. After the Texas game, seeing how electric it was, that stood out a lot. Then going to Junior Day and having Coach Smart come to my school — that meant a lot too. It really hit me when Coach Smart came by.”

EDGE Zyron Forstall – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 (#2 EDGE)

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

On his commitment: “I feel like I fit perfectly in Texas A&M’s defense,” Forstall told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “We went over a few defensive schemes that I really feel like I can play in that defense and dominate. It’s an SEC school, and it’s one of my dreams to play in the SEC. It’s one of the harder conferences, so really just to get that challenge, and get prepared for the NFL and great relationships with Coach Elko, Coach Mason, Coach Tony, Coach E.”

DL Myels Smith – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 53 (#4 DL)

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

On his commitment: “When I went out there what really stood out were the coaches,” Smith told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “They have a lot of coaches at the position, they have three, and I like development a lot. That’s what I was looking for in a school. Three coaches at the position I’m in, that’s a lot of development, that’s a lot of eyes on me to watch what I do. I’m most excited to play for all of them — Coach Elko, Coach Tony, Coach Spencer, (Preston) Mason, I’m really excited to play for all of them. Can’t wait.”

LB Cooper Witten – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34 (#2 LB)

School: Liberty Christian (Texas)

On his commitment: “Oklahoma made an impression on me from the beginning because Coach Venables was the first coach to offer me,” Witten told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I strongly believe in the vision he has for me and where the program is going. Coach Venables’ resume speaks for itself. The success on defense he has had over the years is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

CB Donte Wright – Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 (#3 CB)

School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

On his commitment: “What stood out to me is just how serious they are about football there, and not even just football, how serious they are about bettering you as a person,” Wright told DawgsHQ in June 2025. “There are just so many great people around Athens. I can go on and on about coach Donte his resume speaks for itself. He’s got so many guys to the next level. From the junior college level to where he is now and my dad and coach Donte have a great history. He was my dad’s former coach, so I know I will be in good hands with coach Donte for sure.”

SAF Kamarui Dorsey – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19

School: Hampton (Ga.)

Scouting Summary: Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside.

… Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.

ATH Tramond Collins – Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 105

School: Cottondale (Fla.)

Scout’s Take: “He has a well-built frame, he has very good play speed, and track speed. I like how he has a lot of change of direction, and he’s able to harness that speed in the open field. I think he’s really dangerous with the ball in his hands. He also has, for a receiver-type of prospect who carries the ball so much, a refined receiver skill set. I think it’s a little more advanced compared to prospects with similar workloads at the high school level. He’s a quality route runner, he has good ball skills, and you see him make contested catches. He’s a guy who, I think, given how many times he’s carried the ball and the way he’s been used in high school, I think he’s going to come in with a well-rounded skill set.” — Rivals’ Charles Power