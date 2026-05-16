College football rivalries: Drafting the top rivalry games in the country

The top college football rivalries are petty well known, but how would they all stack up in a draft? It’s a good thing you asked because the Andy and Ari On3 crew did just that, formulating a snake draft of the top college football rivalries.

Each man (Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman and producer River Bailey) had five selections, with Bailey going first, followed by Wasserman and then Staples. Then, the draft snakes.

So, let’s take a look at their picks for their top college football rivalries. We’ll begin with the top pick of the heated matchups.

1. Michigan vs. Ohio State (Round 1, Pick 1)

2. USC vs. Notre Dame (Round 2, Pick 3)

3. Tennessee vs. Alabama (Round 3, Pick 1)

4. Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia (Round 4, Pick 3)

5. South Carolina vs. Clemson (Round 5, Pick 1)

The top pick should come to no one’s surprise. The Game is arguably the top amongst college football rivalries. There is so much bad blood in this game, the last five or six years are nothing compared to the grand scheme of things in this matchup.

USC-Notre Dame is an interesting second pick for Bailey considering the game was about to go by the wayside. But maybe not now! If you haven’t experienced Pitt vs. WVU in college football, do yourself a favor and go get some tickets!

1. Texas vs. Oklahoma (Round 1, Pick 2)

2. Miami vs. Florida State (Round 2, Pick 2)

3. Florida vs. Georgia (Round 3, Pick 2)

4. Texas vs. Texas A&M (Round 4, Pick 2)

5. Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (Round 5, Pick 2)

Red River was Wasserman’s first pick amongst the college football rivalries nationwide. It’s a nasty one and certainly a big fanfare event leading up to kickoff. That’s just good ole fashioned football down south!

Miami and Florida State perhaps lost some luster in recent years, but it’s a strong Sunshine State clash. However, the World’s Biggest Outdoor Cocktail Party might be a big steal in Round 3 for Wasserman. Florida-Georgia rarely disappoints, despite debate over the location of the game.

1. Alabama vs. Auburn (Round 1, Pick 3)

2. Army vs. Navy (Round 2, Pick 1)

3. BYU vs. Utah (Round 3, Pick 3)

4. Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (Round 4, Pick 1)

5. Oregon vs. Washington (Round 5, Pick 3)

Staples might have the argument for best overall college football rivalries draft here. He got the Iron Bowl with the third pick and coupled it with America’s Game! It’s hard to beat those first two.

BYU and Utah clashing is great for state supremacy and is a very fun game, especially the color clash of blue vs. red. But it’s the Egg Bowl that might be the steal of all 15 picks amongst these college football rivalries. Talk about chaos in that game every single season.