College football's top 10 running backs in 2026 ranked by ESPN

It’s the time of year for rankings and projections. ESPN has been going through the various position groups and ranking the top players in the country heading into the season and the latest unit to receive its ranking is running back.

There are some excellent ballcarriers set to take the field this fall, a stacked group if there ever was one. Some teams, individually have an embarrassment of riches.

So who has the best ballcarrier this season? ESPN ranked the top 10 individual running backs in the country heading into the 2026 campaign. Let’s take a look.

2025 stats: 1,567 rushing yards, 5.1 yards/carry, 29 receptions, 177 receiving yards, 24 TDs

Lacy burst onto the scene after transferring from Missouri a year ago. While Trinidad Chambliss won much of the praise for the Rebels’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals, it was Lacy who steadily paced the ground game all year.

ESPN Quotable: “Kewan is more elusive, he did more behind a worse offensive line, he’s got the home run ability, he can catch the ball and he’s a good pass protector,” said an SEC director of player personnel whose team faced Ole Miss last season. “He does everything you want.”

2025 stats: 1,170 rushing yards, 5.3 yards/carry, 33 receptions, 210 receiving yards, 10 TDs

As shaky as Florida’s play at quarterback was last season, it wasn’t due to lack of help in the backfield. Baugh was one of the nation’s top running backs, and the numbers had begun to back that up by the end of the season. A 266-yard day against Florida State vaulted him into the Florida record books, behind only Emmitt Smith.

ESPN Quotable: “For him to be 230 pounds and to have the lateral agility he has, with the burst and the vision, that’s unique,” one former Florida staffer said. “His stature and his movement skills at that stature make him elite, and then he can finish runs with toughness. He can make plays when there is not a play there.”

2025 stats: 1,649 rushing yards, 6.4 yards/carry, six receptions, 22 receiving yards, 16 TDs

The big question surrounding Hardy is whether he’ll be able to play this season after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg at a concert this offseason. If he’s healthy, though, he’s as good as just about anyone in the country. He does it with crafty running.

ESPN Quotable: “He’s not a massive kid,” an ACC personnel director said. “But he runs powerful and he knows how to play behind his pads, so he can run between the tackles. He’s such a nightmare for defenses out of the backfield catching the football too.”

2025 stats: 1,192 rushing yards, 5.5 yards/carry, 17 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 14 TDs

Miami’s run to the national championship game was made possible by a great defense, sure, but also because of excellent playmakers like Fletcher. And Fletcher seemed to have a nose for the big moment. He always had an impact play when the offense needed it, even if it wasn’t flashy or explosive.

ESPN Quotable: “I’ve always been so impressed with how powerful he is and how hard he runs the football for four quarters,” a player personnel director whose program faced Fletcher in 2025 said. “He’s the same guy all game long.”

2025 stats: 884 rushing yards, 8.8 yards/carry, 13 receptions, 48 receiving yards, seven TDs

Brown was at his best late in the season, though he did miss some games for the Cardinals. In his last four outings he tallied 550 yards and four touchdowns. And he did so on just 55 carries, averaging a whopping 10.0 yards per carry. That’s elite stuff.

ESPN Quotable: “He’s incredibly explosive,” a former Big Ten staffer said. “Super, super talented. I would be shocked if he doesn’t have a crazy year.”

2025 stats (at NC State): 939 rushing yards, 5.9 yards/carry, 37 receptions, 189 receiving yards, seven TDs

Smothers nearly reached the 1,000-yard mark last season, and he was named a first-team All-ACC running back for NC State. He transferred this offseason, initially committing to Alabama before reversing course and heading to Texas. He’ll help pace the ground game for Arch Manning and company.

ESPN Quotable: “I think Texas got that one 100% right,” one scouting director who faced NC State last season said. “Hollywood can provide a little bit more in the pass game, and he has a spin move to get out of stuff. He’s got that in his tool bag, and you don’t see that every day. He’s scary with it. He can spin out of a tackle and go the distance.”

2025 stats (at Arizona State): 1,141 rushing yards, 6.1 yards/carry, 34 receptions, 239 receiving yards, six TDs

Texas spent heavily in the transfer portal this offseason and got its money’s worth. Brown is coming off a monster season at Arizona State, where the running back topped the 1,000-yard mark easily. He has bounced around a bit in college but has finally caught a groove and appears ready for a breakout season at a big-time program.

ESPN Quotable: “I’m really interested to see how he does in the SEC and how they use him,” a Big 12 GM said of Brown. “I think Texas will be even better with him.”

2025 stats (at Michigan): 857 rushing yards, 7.1 yards/carry, 13 receptions, 50 yards, 10 TDs

The former Alabama man played for Michigan last season and had a strong year overall. He was often the guy the Wolverines turned to to relieve some pressure on freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. His ability to make things happen on any given play is what makes him such a dangerous weapon. Now he heads to a Georgia Tech program that loves to pound the rock.

ESPN Quotable: “I think from a physical standpoint, with his running style, he’s someone that can beat you with speed, beat you with power,” the same Big Ten staffer said. “He’s able to get a crease and do damage once he gets to the second level. He’s extremely talented.”

2025 stats: 1,305 rushing yards, 5.5 yards/carry, 36 receptions, 255 receiving yards, 12 TDs

At running back, it doesn’t get much better than Martin from BYU. He was the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year last season after piling up more than 1,300 yards. He piled up 222 yards against Cincinnati, then scored three times the following week against UCF. He was playing his best football late in the year, and 2026 could be a continuation of that.

ESPN Quotable: “He’s one of those guys who might not get a lot of love and pub, but he just is a really good player,” an ACC personnel director said. “I don’t know how well he’ll test or stand out to NFL scouts, but he’s a tough son of a gun who does everything you want: blocking, pass catching, running the ball between the tackles and he breaks a lot of tackles.”

2025 stats (at North Texas): 1,434 rushing yards, 6.2 yards/carry, 32 receptions, 370 receiving yards, 29 TDs

One of the least heralded running backs in terms of the big-time producers last season, Hawkins heads to Oklahoma State along with coach Eric Morris and quarterback Drew Mestemaker. He could help jump-start the program instantly given everything he’s capable of.

ESPN Quotable: “He looks the part,” a Big 12 personnel director said. “The thing that stands out with his positional skill set is his contact balance. He sees the hole, hits the hole, plays violently and seeks contact. You saw last year at North Texas, the later you get into games, that wears on defenses. He creates those yards after contact.”

2025 stats: 1,132 rushing yards, 5.7 yards/carry, 37 receptions, 286 receiving yards, 12 TDs

Duke has to replace Darian Mensah after he bolted for Miami. A good running back can go a long way there, and Duke has a great one. As a true freshman last year he earned second-team All-ACC honors. He could be poised for even more as an all-around weapon who can be featured in the running game or passing game.

ESPN Quotable: “Nate Sheppard is a freaking dude,” an ACC GM said. “I’m shocked he’s not at, like, LSU. How did Duke keep him?”