College football's Top 25 returning snap percentages in 2026

College football’s top 25 returning snap production rankings are here with all of the calculations. This includes offense and defensive production returning.

Just because there are a lot of returning snaps back on a team for 2026 does not necessarily mean it’ll be a successful year. Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t.

So without further ado, let’s break down the numbers for returning snaps this coming season. We start with the most familiar team.

Notre Dame has the most returning snaps in 2026. It starts at QB with CJ Carr returning under center, so the Irish have a veteran to lead the offense.

On defense, in which Notre Dame has 73% returning, it’s led by one of the best defensive backs in the country. Leonard Moore could play his way into a top 10 pick in 2027.

Maryland has a lot of returning snaps and production, but Mike Locksley will have to turn things around. Despite experience, the Terrapins are looking to play their way back into the postseason.

Locksley has gone 8-16 in the last two seasons after winning three straight bowl games. With the second-most returning snaps, Maryland might be postseason or bust for his future.

The Cougars were very close to the College Football Playoff last season. Kilani Sitake elected to turn down Penn State and stay at BYU, too, as his team comes into 2026 with the third most returning snaps per the percentages.

It all starts with quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who goes into his sophomore campaign. The dual-threat QB should be a force to be reckoned with again.

Virginia Tech actually brings back a lot of returning snaps despite the coaching change to James Franklin. Although he brought Brent Pry back onto the staff, this time as his defensive coordinator.

The offensive line is very experienced going into 2026, with three returning players on the projected starting five. There are more transfers on defense, but Virginia Tech could be sneaky good with what they brought back.

Georgia gets a lot back and it’s actually surprising it doesn’t have the top returning snap numbers in 2026. The Bulldogs run it back with QB Gunner Stockton under center, as well as RB Nate Frazier.

On defense, Georgia brings back an experienced linebacker corps and a leader in the secondary. Junior safety KJ Bolden should be one of the best in the country.

Stanford has a new coaching staff led by Tavita Pritchard, but there’s actually nearly 60% returning snap production in 2026. There’s an experienced offensive line, but Micah Ford is the star of the offense as the junior running back returns

There’s only one new transfer on defense, by the way. Stanford actually ranks 7th in the country in just returning production in defense, with 64%

Jason Eck has all upperclassmen for his offense in 2026, sans two projected starters. As far as the defense is concerned, it’s all juniors and seniors.

So there’s a chance this team could be successful in 2026 with the returning snap production. The Lobos went 9-4 last year, so perhaps double-digit wins are within reach this fall.

Delaware hasn’t missed a beat since moving up to FBS ball. The Blue Hens have a top 10 returning snap production for 2026 as Ryan Carty goes into Year 5 with the program.

It’s pretty split between offense and defense as well. Coming off a 7-6 season, which included a 68 Ventures Bowl win, Delaware might try and compete for the Conference USA crown this year.

Aside from two players, Air Force has all seniors on their offense (projected anyway) for the 2026 season. The Falcons have mostly upperclassmen on the defensive side of the ball, as they come in the top 10 in returning snap production.

For Air Force’s sake, hopefully that leads to more wins. The Falcons went 4-8 last season, which included a five-game losing streak from September 13th to October 11th.

USC rounds out the top 10 of returning snap production going into 2026. The Trojans have high expectations under Lincoln Riley and that starts with QB Jayden Maiava.

But if anything, returning players need to know what to expect: defensive improvements and better play in the trenches. Could this finally be the year that Riley gets over the hump out west?

11. Ohio State (56%)

12. Nebraska (56%)

13. Oklahoma (55%)

14. Minnesota (54%)

15. Texas (54%)

16. Oregon (54%)

17. Army (54%)

18. Tennessee (53%)

19. Eastern Michigan (53%)

20. Navy (53%)

21. Texas Tech (52%)

22. Boise State (52%)

23. Florida Atlantic (52%)

24. Washington (52%)

25. Fresno State (51%)