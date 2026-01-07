College Football TV Ratings: Top 10 most-watched non-CFP bowl games of 2025-26 season

Through the first part of Bowl Season, ESPN announced its non-College Football Playoff TV ratings surged. That trend continued through the rest of the bowl games.

Across the 33 non-CFP bowl games that aired on ESPN networks, viewership increased by 13% year-over-year, the network announced. The Citrus Bowl between Michigan and Texas led the charge, just surpassing the Pop-Tarts Bowl for the top spot.

All told, 11 bowl games hit at least a five-year high this season, ESPN said. Here are the most-watched non-College Football Playoff bowl games for 2025, based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel data.

Editor’s Note: Viewership for the Sun Bowl and Holiday Bowl was not readily available at the time of publication. Figures will be added if applicable.

Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Texas

Date/Time: Dec. 31, 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Viewers: 9.1 million

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian predicted the Citrus Bowl would draw strong TV ratings, and it did just that to lead non-College Football Playoff bowl game viewership. An average of 9.1 million viewers tuned in as Arch Manning and the Longhorns defeated Bryce Underwood and Michigan.

Pop-Tarts Bowl: BYU vs. Georgia Tech

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Date/Time: Dec. 27, 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Viewers: 8.7 million

One of the most popular bowl games delivered for ESPN as 8.7 million viewers watched the Pop-Tarts Bowl. BYU held on for a wild victory over Georgia Tech Dec. 27, meaning the Cougars had the chance to partake in one of the sport’s newest traditions: eating the edible mascot.

Pinstripe Bowl: Penn State vs. Clemson

Date/Time: Dec. 27, Noon ET

Channel: ABC

Viewers: 7.6 million

The Pinstripe Bowl between Penn State and Clemson drew its best viewership on record as 7.6 million people tuned in for the Nittany Lions’ victory over the Tigers. It marked the final game for Terry Smith as Penn State interim head coach, though he is staying on staff under new head coach Matt Campbell.

Gator Bowl: Virginia vs. Missouri

Date/Time: Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Viewers: 5.996 million

The Gator Bowl hit 6.0 million viewers on average Dec. 27 – its best figure since 2009. Virginia took down Missouri in that game to secure a 10-win season for the Cavaliers as part of an impressive year under Tony Elliott.

Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Illinois

© Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date/Time: Dec. 30, 5:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Viewers: 5.4 million

At 5.4 million viewers, the Music City Bowl drew its best viewership since 2021 as Illinois took on Tennessee. The Fighting Illini secured another nine-win season under Bret Bielema as they took down the Volunteers, 30-28, on a last-second field goal from David Olano.

Alamo Bowl: USC vs. TCU

Date/Time: Dec. 30, 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Viewers: 4.9 million

In the Alamo Bowl, TCU mounted a comeback late in regulation and eventually forced overtime against USC. The Trojans scored first in the extra period with a field goal, but the Horned Frogs got the victory as Jeremy Payne broke free for a wild game-winning touchdown on 3rd and long.

ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

Date/Time: Dec. 31, Noon ET

Channel: ESPN

Viewers: 4.6 million

Points were hard to come by in the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl, but Iowa and Vanderbilt traded blows in the final two quarters. The two teams combined for 44 second-half points, but the Hawkeyes were the ones who came out victorious, 34-27, in front of 4.6 million people on ESPN.

Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Date/Time: Dec. 26, 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Viewers: 4.4 million

At 4.4 million viewers, the Rate Bowl drew its highest numbers since 2011 as Minnesota picked up yet another bowl game victory under P.J. Fleck, taking down New Mexico. It marked the Golden Gophers’ seventh straight bowl win as they finished the year with an 8-5 overall record.

L.A. Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington

Date/Time: Dec. 13, 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Viewers: 3.8 million

The L.A. Bowl went out on a high note with a new record-high of 3.8 million viewers tuning in for Washington’s win against Boise State. It marks the final installment of the game, as On3’s Brett McMurphy previously reported, and it drew its highest viewership ever.

Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Cincinnati

Date/Time: Jan. 2, 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Viewers: 3.4 million

One of the final non-College Football Playoff bowl games also rounds out the 10 most-watched matchups. Navy completed an 11-win season with a resounding win over Cincinnati in the Liberty Bowl, which averaged 3.4 million viewers on Jan. 2.

First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA (Dec. 26, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 3.1 million

Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. Utah (Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 3.0 million

Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston (Dec. 27, 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 2.9 million

Hawaii Bowl: Cal vs. Hawaii (Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 2.7 million

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (Jan. 2, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 2.6 million

Although the non-College Football Playoff bowl games are in the books, the CFP semifinals and national championship are still on the horizon. ESPN has also seen viewership increase throughout this year’s bracket and is hoping to continue that trend the rest of the way.