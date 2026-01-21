College GameDay compares Indiana’s college football emergence to Butler in college basketball

It’s hard to find a comparison for what Curt Cignetti accomplished at Indiana by winning the national championship Monday. Not only had the Hoosiers never won a national title before, but they also didn’t have much football history to boast about to begin with when Cignetti took over in 2024.

Yet in only his second year and with no players on his roster who were five-star recruits coming out of high school, he reached the mountaintop with a 27-21 victory against Miami. That wasn’t the only traditional football power the Hoosiers took down on their path either, as they also defeated Alabama and Oregon in the CFP and Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship.

What Indiana accomplished this season is so unprecedented for football, the only close comparison Dan Wetzel could come up with was a Cinderella story from another sport. During an episode of the College GameDay podcast on Tuesday, he likened the Hoosiers to Brad Stevens leading Butler to back-to-back national championship appearances in basketball in 2010 and 2011.

“I’ve always taken to the two teams that Brad Stevens, the Butler teams he brought to the title games,” Wetzel said. “They almost beat Duke on a last-second shot. I always looked at that as maybe the greatest accomplishment. Butler, at that time, was in the Horizon League. I mean, come on. None of those guys were good recruits, nothing. We later found out that Brad Stevens is an absolutely unbelievable basketball coach. That was something else, but that’s basketball. In football, no (there hasn’t been anything like this).

“What Indiana has done is incredible. It’s hard to compare it to past deals because of the rule changes, the ability for player movement. You can build a roster differently. I don’t know that this was possible now and I saw it happen, but I don’t know that it was even possible five years ago. …Who can put a two-year team together that quickly at a place like Indiana without some built-in baseline recruits? We’ve seen some guys go and win a title in their second year and do some great stuff, but it’s been at like a Florida or something like that. Urban Meyer at Florida or (Nick) Saban at Alabama. But Urban Meyer at Utah was a pretty good season. They never got a chance to really see how good that team was. There’s been a few, but for the most part this is unbelievable.”

Wetzel also pointed to the way that college football has changed over the past few seasons, in particular with the transfer portal, making it easier for Cignetti to assemble a roster. The Hoosiers brought in a class of 23 transfer players this offseason, including quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Despite attending high school in Miami, Mendoza was not recruited by the Hurricanes. This added a chip on his shoulder for the national title game, and many of the other Indianas player were the same way.

Although Cignetti might not have recruited the players with the top ratings, he did find the ones that fit his team the best. That is where he also stood out in Wetzel’s estimation.

“This is the good side of the portal,” he said. “This is a bunch of kids that were talking about, ‘Miami didn’t want me, well now I’m here.’ The two signature plays of the game were by two guys that Miami didn’t want that grew up in South Florida and were able to work their way to the point that they got the opportunity. That’s what that entire team, including Curt Cignetti and all his coaches, were able to work their way up through the system to get an opportunity and prove that they were merited and the portal gives them opportunity and Cignetti’s ability to build a team of those guys.

“The portal allows transferring and there’s tons of money and there’s all sorts of wild stories, but you’ve gotta be able to get the right guys and they aren’t always the highest rated. They aren’t always the most expensive. You build a team and that’s what he did. So he took these new rules and, as a product of somebody that’s overlooked, he got all the guys with the chips on their shoulders, all the guys who wanted that opportunity and had shown they were better than people once thought they were and they just went 16-0.”