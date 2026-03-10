College Softball Rankings: ESPN, USA Softball release latest top 25 after Week 5

Another week of college softball is in the books. Now, we have updated top 25 rankings from ESPN and USA Softball.

Many conferences across the country began league play last weekend. For most others, they will begin this upcoming weekend.

We’re now through five weeks in the 2026 season, and the year is flying by. As conference play heats up, we’re bound to see more and more changes throughout the ESPN/USA Softball top 25 rankings each week.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 23-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Tennessee has remained unbeaten for another week. The Volunteers went 4-0 last week, beating Belmont in a midweek matchup before opening SEC play against LSU. There, Tennessee picked up 5-0, 11-6 and 8-5 victories to complete the sweep, improving to 23-0 and a 3-0 start to SEC play.

May 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco looks on in the fifth inning against the Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Softball Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in Big 12)

Overall Record: 25-1 (3-0 in Big 12)

It was a quiet week for Texas Tech on the schedule, only facing off against Houston on the road to begin Big 12 play over the weekend. There, the Red Raiders dominated with 10-0, 11-1 and 12-6 victories to cruise through the series sweep. Texas Tech remains right on Tennessee’s heels for the top spot in ESPN/USA Softball’s top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 22-1 (3-0 in SEC)

Texas did not have a midweek game this week, instead focusing all of its attention on the weekend to kick off SEC play. On the road against No. 24 South Carolina, the Longhorns won three tight games to finish the sweep. They won 4-2 on Friday, 3-0 on Saturday and 5-2 on Sunday to improve to 22-1 on the season.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 24-2

Oklahoma picked up a road midweek win at North Texas on Tuesday, winning 16-4 to start the week. They then hosted the Okana Invitational over the weekend, beating Abilene Christian 8-0 and 9-0 and Louisiana 2-1 across Saturday and Sunday to finish off another perfect week. The Sooners are now 24-2 on the year.

Sammie Bland and Rhonda Revelle Nebraska softball (Photo by Nebraska Athletics)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 18-5

Nebraska hosted the Big Red Spring Classic this past weekend, battling South Dakota State and Omaha. The Cornhuskers defeated South Dakota State 9-4 and 8-0 in a Thursday doubleheader before beating Omaha 4-1 on Saturday and 10-2 on Sunday to round out the weekend sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 23-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Alabama has been dominant to start the year, and they keep earning their spot this high in ESPN/USA Softball’s top 25 rankings. This week, they were on the road at Ole Miss to kick off SEC play. There, the Crimson Tide won 5-3 and 13-2 on Friday to clinch the series, and finished the sweep with a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 21-3 (3-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA was off during the midweek this past week, and started Big Ten play over the weekend by hosting Wisconsin. The Bruins cruised their way to a series sweep, winning 14-5 on Friday, 8-0 on Saturday and 16-9 on Sunday to finish off the weekend. An impressive start to the year for UCLA.

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Previous Week Record: 2-0 (2-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 25-1 (2-0 in SEC)

It was a quiet week for Florida, with no midweek game and only getting in two games over the weekend against Missouri. Still, the Gators started SEC play off with a pair of one-run wins, 5-4 on Saturday and 4-3 in 11 innings on Sunday. They’re 25-1 on the year, and now up to 2-0 in the SEC to begin the year.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 21-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Arkansas’ week started off on the wrong foot, falling 7-2 in their SEC opener against No. T12 Georgia on Friday. The Razorbacks answered back on Saturday with a 7-6 win to even the series, and then clinched the weekend victory with a 6-0 win on Sunday. They’re still sitting with just one loss on the year.

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 21-4

Florida State opened the week with a 7-1 victory over Jacksonville on Wednesday, and then traveled to Conway for a weekend series at Coastal Carolina. The Seminoles enjoyed a strong weekend, winning 20-8 on Friday, 5-2 on Saturday and 17-11 on Sunday to sweep their way through.

ESPN, USA Softball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

© Randy Sartin/Special To The News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

11. Virginia Tech

12. Arizona (+2)

13. Georgia (-1)

14. Mississippi State (+3)

15. Oklahoma State (-3)

16. Texas A&M (-1)

17. LSU (-1)

18. Virginia (+2)

19. Oregon (-1)

20. Stanford (-1)

21. Washington (+1)

22. UCF (NR)

23. Grand Canyon

24. South Carolina

25. Duke

Dropped out of ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 Rankings: Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Auburn (29), Clemson (25), Arizona State (12), Utah (9), Ole Miss (8), Michigan (7), Kentucky (6), Baylor (5), Belmont (5), Boston U (4), Louisville (3), Cal State-Fullerton (1), Indiana (1), Northwestern (1), Penn State (1)