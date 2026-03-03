College Softball Rankings: ESPN, USA Softball release updated top 25 after Week 4

It’s time for another edition of ESPN and USA Softball’s top 25 rankings. It was an action-packed Week 4 across the country, and there are some changes to the top 25 this week.

For some teams, this past weekend marked the beginning of conference play. For others, they’ll kick off that portion of their schedules this week.

With four full weeks now in the books, the top teams have begun to separate themselves from the rest. Still, there’s a ton of good teams out there, and the rankings reflect that.

There’s no change at the top this week, but ESPN/USA Softball still had some movement in this week’s top 25 rankings. Here’s how the full poll shook out.

1. Tennessee

2. Texas Tech

3. Texas

4. Oklahoma

5. Nebraska

6. Alabama

7. UCLA

8. Florida

9. Arkansas

10. Florida State

ESPN, USA Softball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

11. Virginia Tech

T-12. Georgia

T-12. Oklahoma State

14. Arizona

15. Texas A&M

16. LSU

17. Mississippi State

18. Oregon

19. Stanford

20. Virginia

21. Arizona State

22. Washington

23. Grand Canyon

24. South Carolina

25. Duke