Skip to main content
Join Now
Get a profile. Be recruited.

College Softball Rankings: ESPN, USA Softball release updated top 25 after Week 4

275133747_4796292347117549_592518599057046758_nby: Jonathan Wagner2 minutes agoj_wags74

It’s time for another edition of ESPN and USA Softball’s top 25 rankings. It was an action-packed Week 4 across the country, and there are some changes to the top 25 this week.

For some teams, this past weekend marked the beginning of conference play. For others, they’ll kick off that portion of their schedules this week.

With four full weeks now in the books, the top teams have begun to separate themselves from the rest. Still, there’s a ton of good teams out there, and the rankings reflect that.

There’s no change at the top this week, but ESPN/USA Softball still had some movement in this week’s top 25 rankings. Here’s how the full poll shook out.

1. Tennessee

2. Texas Tech

3. Texas

4. Oklahoma

5. Nebraska

6. Alabama

7. UCLA

8. Florida

9. Arkansas

10. Florida State

ESPN, USA Softball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

11. Virginia Tech
T-12. Georgia
T-12. Oklahoma State
14. Arizona
15. Texas A&M
16. LSU
17. Mississippi State
18. Oregon
19. Stanford
20. Virginia
21. Arizona State
22. Washington
23. Grand Canyon
24. South Carolina
25. Duke