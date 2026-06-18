College Softball TV Ratings: Top 10 most-watched teams during NCAA Tournament

The 2026 college softball season saw another surge in TV ratings, including record viewership for the NCAA Tournament. With that, Nielsen has released the Top 10 most-watched teams during the postseason.

This year’s Women’s College World Series capped off a strong TV ratings run for softball. Texas’ WCWS finals victory over Texas Tech scored the second-best viewership for the championship series on record, and Game 2 of the series became the most-watched college softball game on record.

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However, during the NCAA Tournament – which had games air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU – neither team took the top spot among the Top 10 most-watched teams, according to Nielsen. Here are the full rankings.

10. Oklahoma

For the first time since 2015, Oklahoma did not appear in the Women’s College World Series. The Sooners fell to Mississippi State in the Norman Super Regional, but still appeared on the Top 10 most-watched teams during the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma dropped the first game of the double-elimination regional before winning Game 2, which averaged 1 million viewers. However, Mississippi State got the 6-0 win to advance to the WCWS as Oklahoma ended the year with a 52-10 overall record.

9. Oklahoma State

While Oklahoma State didn’t advance to the Women’s College World Series, the Cowgirls still drew strong viewership through their Super Regional run. As a result, they became the ninth-most watched team in the NCAA softball tournament.

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Oklahoma State’s season-ending loss to Nebraska became one of the most-watched Super Regional games on record. An average of 1.1 million people tuned in as the Cornhuskers completed the two-game sweep in Lincoln.

8. Arizona State

Fueled by strong TV ratings in the Super Regional, Arizona State was the eighth-most watched college softball team during the NCAA Tournament, according to Nielsen. The Sun Devils fell to Texas that day in what became the top game of the round.

An average of 1.3 million viewers tuned in for the matchup, including a peak audience of 1.4 million. ASU’s Regional win over Texas A&M was also among the most-watched games of that round with 569,000 viewers.

7. UCLA

Led by Megan Grant, UCLA possessed one of the top offenses in college softball this year en route to a Women’s College World Series berth. The Bruins notably played in the second most-watched non-finals game in Oklahoma City, as well, which propelled them to No. 7 among the most-watched teams.

UCLA’s extra-innings loss to Texas Tech averaged 2.0 million viewers, including a peak audience of 2.6 million. The Bruins’ two other games also hit the 1-million mark – the loss to Alabama drew 1.35 million viewers while their win over Arkansas generated 1.25 million.

6. Arkansas

In its first-ever Women’s College World Series appearance, Arkansas dropped both games. But the Razorbacks still became one of the most-watched teams of the NCAA Tournament as they each topped 1 million viewers.

Arkansas’ WCWS opener against Nebraska brought 1.4 million viewers, which was the top viewership of the opening Thursday. The Razorbacks’ May 29 loss to UCLA also brought 1.25 million viewers as their season came to an end.

5. Tennessee

During the NCAA softball tournament, Tennessee helped bring strong TV ratings as the Lady Vols returned to the Women’s College World Series. They played in the third most-watched regional game with 665,000 viewers on average, as well, which helped propel the program to No. 5 on the list of most-watched teams.

Tennessee’s top game of the WCWS came against Texas Tech as 1.9 million people tuned in on average. Additionally, the Lady Vols’ opener against Texas averaged 1.0 million viewers to become the fourth most-watched opening Thursday game on record.

4. Nebraska

Nebraska was a huge TV ratings draw throughout the 2026 NCAA softball tournament and the Women’s College World Series. The Cornhuskers not only played in the third most-watched Super Regional game, but also had three highly rated games in Oklahoma City.

Nebraska’s season-ending loss to Texas led the way with 1.95 million viewers on ABC, followed by the loss to Alabama (1.5 million) and the win over Arkansas (1.43 million). Add in the 1.1 million who tuned in for the Super Regional win over Oklahoma State and the Huskers come in as the fourth most-watched team in the NCAA Tournament.

3. Texas

As Texas won its second straight Women’s College World Series title, the TV ratings followed suit. However, the Longhorns were not the most-watched team in the NCAA Tournament, despite holding the top two regional games and most-watched Super Regional game of the event.

Texas’ two WCWS finals games against Texas Tech averaged 1.9 million and 2.5 million, respectively. In fact, the Longhorns played in games with at least 1 million viewers throughout their run in Oklahoma City.

2. Texas Tech

During Texas Tech’s journey back to the Women’s College World Series, the Red Raiders played in four games that topped 2 million viewers. That helped the program come in as the No. 2 most-watched team throughout the NCAA Tournament, according to Nielsen.

Following the opening game against Mississippi State, Texas Tech’s games averaged more than 1.9 million viewers the rest of the way. That followed up strong Super Regional TV ratings with 1.3 million viewers tuning in for the victory against Florida.

1. Alabama

No. 1 overall seed Alabama led the way as the most-watched team during the 2026 NCAA softball tournament. The Crimson Tide played in front of at least 1.4 million viewers each game of the Women’s College World Series, including 2 million in each of the last two matchups.

Alabama’s losses to Texas Tech came before 2 million viewers each. The Crimson Tide’s wins over UCLA and Nebraska averaged 1.35 million and 1.5 million, respectively, to help the program take the top spot.

The 2026 college softball season saw strong TV ratings throughout both the regular season and postseason. ESPN said the Women’s College World Series capped a 28% year-over-year increase during the NCAA Tournament.