College sports betting: Which Sweet 16 team offers insane $7 million championship parlay?

Capturing an NCAA men’s basketball title is difficult enough. But what are the chances the same school wins both the men’s title and the 2026 College Football Playoff in January?

The odds are monumental. A $100 wager on any of the Sweet 16 teams* to win the basketball and college football titles could bring back between several hundred thousand dollars or even more than $7 million.

*Not including St. John’s, unless the Red Storm add an FBS football program in the next few days.

Of the remaining 15 schools, Michigan has the shortest combined odds to pull off the rare double titles in the next 10 months.

The Wolverines (+400) are the favorites to cut down the nets in April. Under new football coach Kyle Whittingham, Michigan is the fourth-favorite (+2500) among Sweet 16 teams to win the football title. Overall, Michigan has the 13th-best odds to win the College Football Playoff, according to BETMGM.

A $100 bet on Michigan to capture both titles would win a modest $10,300 – at least compared to the other schools.

Duke has the next shortest combined odds to win both championships. Despite the Blue Devils being considerable longshots (+25000) to win the College Football Playoff, Duke is the third favorite, behind Michigan and Arizona, to win the basketball title. A Duke daily double would return $131,675.

And then there is the longest longshot of all.

Hello UConn. The Huskies, winners of two of the last three basketball titles, are the eighth favorite to win another title under Dan Hurley. As an independent in football, however, the Huskies are listed at +300000 to win the College Football Playoff title under first-year coach Jason Candle.

If the Huskies somehow did pull off championships in basketball and football, a $100 parlay would win a cool $7,802,500. That, my friends, would fund a lot of NIL.

Texas is the biggest longshot in the Sweet 16 to win the NCAA basketball title (+25000), but has the lowest odds of the Sweet 16 field to win the CFP (+700). Under Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns have the second-best odds to win college football’s championship, behind only Ohio State (+600).

Texas, Notre Dame and Oregon are each tied for the second-lowest odds (+700) to win the CFP. A Texas-sized $100 basketball and college football parlay would pay $200,700.

Purdue has the fifth-best odds to cut down the nets (+1200), but the Boilermakers are among the longest shots to win the football title. Barry Odom’s club is +100000 to win it all. A Purdue parlay would win $1.3 million, the fourth-largest amount among the Sweet 16 teams.

Michigan State is tied with St. John’s as the ninth-favorite to win the basketball title (+3000). With new football coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Spartans are +75000 to win the CFP. A Michigan State winning parlay would pay $1.86 million, second only to UConn’s $7.8 million lottery ticket.

The Big Ten has the most Sweet 16 teams. The odds for those schools to win just the College Football Playoff: Michigan (+2500), Iowa (+15000), Nebraska (+20000), Illinois (+50000), Michigan State (+75000), Purdue (+100000).

What a $100 parlay would pay for these schools to win the NCAA men’s basketball title and 2026 College Football Playoff. Odds to win basketball and football titles provided by BETMGM