College World Series: North Carolina evens championship series vs. Oklahoma with 6-2 win

The College World Series final is going to a third and decisive game. Winner take all.

After winning the first contest 9-3 on Saturday, Oklahoma once again got out to a hot start in Game 2 of the College World Series championship series on Sunday afternoon. The Sooners struck first, doing so in the bottom of the first inning.

But North Carolina had answers at every turn. With a strong outing from the bullpen and some timely hitting, the Tar Heels engineered a 6-2 win to push the series to a decisive third game.

Things started off with a Jason Walk single to center field for Oklahoma in the first inning. North Carolina then issued a walk, and a throwing error allowed Walk to get all the way home to score the first run. A one-out double to right center field by shortstop Jaxon Willits then plated a second run, putting Oklahoma up 2-0 early in the second game of the College World Series final.

It wasn’t until the third inning that North Carolina managed to claw some back. And the Tar Heels took the opportunity to surge into the lead.

Right fielder Carter French drew a leadoff walk, then Rom Kellis V single to shortstop. Leadoff hitter Jake Schaffner then brought them both home with a triple down the right field line, knotting the game at 2-2.

Schaffner scored moments later on a wild pitch, giving North Carolina a 3-2 lead in the College World Series contest. But that was all for the inning.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning that the Tar Heels struck again. In that frame, center fielder Owen Hull blasted a leadoff home run to right field to make it 4-2.

Two innings later, North Carolina would tack on two more courtesy of the long ball. Erik Paulsen got on base with a double down the left field line, then third baseman Cooper Nicholson blasted a two-run homer to left field on a payoff pitch. That extended North Carolina’s lead to 6-2.

Meanwhile, North Carolina freshman Caden Glauber was excellent on the mound in relief of starter Ryan Lynch. Glauber threw 5.0 innings and allowed just one hit, striking out eight in the process and getting the Tar Heels through the pivotal middle and late innings.

With the win, North Carolina forced a winner-take-all game against Oklahoma for the national title. The last offering of this year’s College World Series will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.