College World Series Weather Update: New start time announced for Game 1 of Oklahoma vs. UNC

The NCAA has announced a new start time for Game 1 of the 2026 College World Series finals. Oklahoma and North Carolina will now get underway Saturday at 3 p.m. ET due to expected inclement weather in Omaha.

With the announcement, first pitch will now be five hours earlier than initially expected. Gates will open for fans at 1 p.m. ET and tickets for the game are still valid, the NCAA said.

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Game 2 of the Best-of-3 series is still scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Game 3, if necessary, will be Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma punched its ticket to the College World Series finals with a resounding 11-4 victory over Georgia on Wednesday while UNC took down West Virginia, 12-7. It meant the two teams avoided the if-necessary games on Thursday, giving them an extra day to get read for the championship series at Charles Schwab Field.

For Oklahoma, it’s the program’s third trip to the championship series at the CWS and its first since 2022. The Sooners have two national titles to their name, bringing home the trophy in 1951 and 1994.

“These guys have been through it all. It’s really about our players,” said OU coach Skip Johnson. “I think our coaches would be – I don’t know the word I’m looking for – but I need to talk about our coaches because they’ve done a great job preparing these guys to do this.

“We’ve been through a lot. I think Trey said it best yesterday. We’ve been hit in the mouth. Played really good early in our year. And then we went through the SEC, and I think the SEC really molded us to be prepared to where we’re at.”

North Carolina, meanwhile, is also making its third-ever trip to the finals. The Tar Heels made it in back-to-back seasons in 2006 and 2007, but have never won a championship. That can change this weekend.

“We’re thrilled with this opportunity,” North Carolina coach Scott Forbes said. “I’m thrilled for our players. They deserve to be in this game. Just really excited for them. They put in a lot of work that people don’t see. They’ve had a lot of people support them. But at the end of the day, it’s all about the players and what they do. They’re the reason we’re here.

“So I’m just excited to watch them again and jump on their backs and try to make good decisions for them. But we’re excited to get this thing going starting tomorrow, and excited for our fan base and all of our families and Tar Heel Nation.”