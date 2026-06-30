College wrestling: Five wrestlers who could win five NCAA titles to equal Carter Starocci

Carter Starocci made history as the only five-time NCAA wrestling champion in college wrestling history. Due to the COVID-19 waiver, Starocci won his first crown in 2021 during a “free year.”

Now that five-for-five is here, college athletes could compete in five varsity seasons and/or five postseasons. Naturally, there has been a lot of conversation about who could equate Starocci’s feat in wrestling.

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Well, three true freshmen just won titles in 2026, so they’ll have a shot. Not only that, there could be candidates coming into college this year that could win a title all five years. The four-time champion was extremely rare, so good luck winning five, but these wrestlers seemingly have the best shot.

We’ll start with Forrest, who was a Senior World Team member in 2025 as a high schooler. He won an NCAA title in 2026 at a loaded 133 pound weight class after leaving Bishop McCort last December.

But could he win five NCAA wrestling titles? He’ll be in contention, but Forrest will have guys like Marcus Blaze (Penn State), Aaron Seidel (Virginia Tech) and Ben Davino (Ohio State), at the minimum, to deal with.

Sergio Vega, So. (Oklahoma State)

Vega was another true freshman for the Cowboys that went unbeaten en route to an NCAA wrestling title in March. He knocked off Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez, which was previously unthinkable for most.

Vega and Forrest and in an interesting situation with OKST, considering the lineup is two-deep at pretty much every weight. What weight classes will they go to? Could they stay at 133 and 141 respectively? That’s a big piece to the puzzle. Vega is projected to go up to 149, per WrestleStat. The waiting game continues as we approach a new college wrestling season.

Landon Robideau, So. (Oklahoma State)

Robideau was the most surprising true freshman NCAA college wrestling champion in 2026, among his teammates anyway. He had to get through Penn State’s PJ Duke and reigning champion Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) to do it.

Granted, Robideau certainly earned it in the finals. But at 157 pounds, there’s bound to be someone in his way even after you get through Duke and Taylor. Still, you have to get the first one in order to win all five!

Jayden James, Fr. (Penn State)

Now we get into guys who are coming into college this fall and we’ll start with James, who was in contention for the Senior World Team spot at 74 KG this year. He’s just 17 years old, so there were theories he could actually delay his enrollment at Penn State to train and still have five years of college wrestling.

Right now, it’s a mystery where James is going, whether it’s 165 or 174. Penn State has some intriguing lineup decisions to make to say the least. But James, a two-time NJ state champion, is about as talented and generational as they come these days. Good luck keeping him out of the lineup and On3 isn’t the only outlet thinking he’s a title threat right away. Go read the MatScouts Recruiting Bible.

Now we get to the wrestler that everyone has talked about the last two years as far as where he was going and how well he is going to do. Bassett still has to wrestle off for the 65 KG spot for the Senior World Team, where he might win anyway, but college wrestling is going to see a tenacious folkstyle wrestler that doesn’t seem to tire out at all.

WrestleStat projects Bassett at 141 pounds in 2026-27 but whether he goes there or 149, he might be the favorite to win an NCAA title and go for five before it’s all said and done. Seeing Bassett lose is a very rare occurrence.