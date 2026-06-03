College wrestling: MatScouts reveals Class of 2027 Big Board Top 10

We’re still ways away from the next college wrestling season, but the latest MatScouts Big Board rankings are here. Behold, the Class of 2027 top 10 have been revealed!

For the full rankings from MatScouts, click HERE. We’ll break down the top 10 prospects, pound for pound, below.

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What follows are the prospects, their future college as well as their projected weight class for college wrestling. We’ll start with MatScouts’ top prospect.

1. Melvin Miller, Virginia Tech (165)

Miller comes out as the top prospect in MatScouts’ Class of 2027 ranking. He’ll follow brother Bo Bassett to Virginia Tech when he graduates Bishop McCort (Pa.)

A three-time state champion, Miller nearly made the U20 World Team, but fell to 2026 NCAA champion Landon Robideau (Oklahoma State) in the best-of-three series for the 70 KG spot. At this stage, Miller looks like an instant starter for what could be an insane Hokies lineup in 2027.

2. Michael Boyle, Ohio State (285)

Boyle committed to Ohio State back in October over Virginia Tech and Michigan. He is a three-time Ohio state champion and will rep the Buckeyes after this coming season.

It remains to be seen what weight he’ll go at the collegiate level, he’s projected to be a heavyweight, but he’ll pursue a U20 world title in August first! He beat Garett Kawczynski (Askren Wrestling Academy) 10-0 in both matches to make the team.

3. Jimmy Mastny, Iowa State (197)

A three-time Illinois state champion, Mastny will take to the college mats for the Cyclones and new head coach Brent Metcalf, who was elevated this offseason. He captured his third state championship this winter by winning at 215 pounds.

4. Clinton Shepherd, Penn State (149)

Shepherd highlights Penn State’s recruiting haul for 2027 on MatScouts’ Big Board. He’ll be around the middleweights by the time he gets to campus.

The Crown Point, Indiana standout won his first state title this past season after being injured as a sophomore and taking second as a freshman. That 149 pound weight class is up there for the taking when he gets onto campus as well.

5. Landon Sidun, Penn State (125)

Sidun is next amongst the future Nittany Lions on MatScouts’ Big Board for 2027. A lightweight, Sidun, like others that go to Penn State, looks like an instant All-American threat.

A two-time state champion from Norwin HS in PA, Sidun was injured as a sophomore so he won’t go four-for-four. Still, it’s hard to see him losing a match before he gets to college at this rate.

6. Grey Burnett, Penn State (133)

Burnett is the third straight Penn State commit on MatScouts’ Big Board for 2027. He’s projected to be a 133 pounder at the next level to start out and that’ll be another weight class up for grabs by the time that season rolls around.

Out of Perrysburg, Ohio, Burnett is a three-time state champion. He’ll look to make it four this coming winter.

7. Hayden Schwab, Northern Iowa (125)

The son of Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab, did we really expect the No. 7 kid on MatScouts’ Big Board to go anywhere else? The lightweight is an easy plug and wrestle for the Panthers.

A two-time state champion, Hayden Schwab has improved year to year. He’ll search for his third state title before heading to a different part of the state to wrestle for his father.

8. Paul Kenny, Iowa (133)

Kenny is a two-time New Jersey state champion and U17 World Champion. He came into his own as a sophomore and really opened up his offense as a junior.

One of the top prospects on MatScouts’ Big Board, Kenny will be headed to Iowa, along with his younger brother Sean, high school teammate Bobby Buffy (Class of 2026) and wrestler on this list. It’s quite the haul for the Hawkeyes.

9. Joe Bachmann, Iowa (165)

The California native will head to the midwest in 2027 and Bachmann ranks out as the No. 9 pound for pound wrestler per MatScouts. Projected as a 165 pounder, per MatScouts, when he gets to campus, Bachmann might have a chance to start right away as well.

A three-time state champion, Bachmann is a star on the international scene as well. He took Silver and the U17 World Championships in 2024.

10. Gavin Mangano, Penn State (157)

Mangano wraps up the Top 10 on MatScouts’ 2027 Big Board and he’s also headed to Penn State. The Shoreham, NY native is a three-time state champ since he got to high school and looks for No. 4 this coming season.

Last fall, Mangano took third at Super 32 and was third at Fargo in the Summer of 2024. Look for him to contend for all major titles before wrapping up his high school career.