College wrestling: Ranking the Top 10 coaching hires so far

The college wrestling offseason is full of movement these days, and that includes the coaching hires in a wild carousel. It’s not just athletes in the transfer portal!

There were a lot of assistant coach changes and movement, to go along with some splashy hires this offseason. There are some new faces in new places and some old faces in familiar places.

So, let’s break down the top coaching hires so far this college wrestling offseason. There are more to come as we get closer to the summer.

Metcalf was the big one in an offseason of change. This coaching hire came from within as Iowa State elevated Metcalf to head coach while Kevin Dresser moved into a Director role, overseeing the men and newly created women’s program.

Metcalf, an Iowa legend, still looks strange wearing Cyclone colors to Hawkeye fans. But, there’s no question now that he’s in charge, he can take Iowa State to another level as he’s infused his staff with more Iowa blood (more on that below).

This was a massive move as Green returned to the east coast. The New Jersey native was at this RTC before and now he’s back to train and coach the Hokies.

A Nebraska star, Green was a four-time All-American and is a two-time World Medalist, still going strong. With him in the room training and now getting on the recruiting trail for a rising Tech program, this is one of the best coaching hires of the cycle.

3. Yianni Diakomihalis, Cornell assistant coach

Keeping a legend home is always great. Unfortunately, this coaching hire came amid some injuries for Diakomihalis, who’s been a staple for World and Olympic team contention, not to mention an early star for RAF.

But for now, while he recovers and we await his competition future, the four-time NCAA champion will add to Mike Grey’s staff up in Ithaca. No one knows Cornell quite like Diakomihalis right now, so this should beef up the training in the room and the ability on the recruiting trail.

Hidlay returned to his alma mater after rising up the coaching ranks. Going from North Dakota State to Stanford, Hidlay established himself as a great recruiter and developer in the room.

A five-time All-American, Hidlay helped Stanford to a 6th place finish at NCAAs and aided 149 pounder Aden Valencia to an NCAA title in March. Now Hidlay reunites with his brother Trent, a 2025 World Champion, in Raleigh to help continue NC State’s dominance in the ACC and nationwide amid Virginia Tech’s rise.

5. Anthony Ashnault, Rutgers associate head coach

A massive coaching hire in New Jersey as Ashnault returned to his alma mater as well. Originally on the staff in 2021, Ashnault returned to competition around the east coast in a bid at one last Olympic run.

The four-time All-American, 2019 NCAA champion and Rutgers’ all-time wins leader coached at Princeton the last two years, learning quickly on the job. He helped coach Marc-Anthony McGowan to the NCAA finals and now that he’s back in Piscataway, Ashnault should aid the elite New Jersey recruiting efforts and be quite the training partner for the light and middleweights in the room.

Ayala just graduated from Iowa and was immediately picked up by Metcalf as a coaching hire for Iowa State. A two-time NCAA finalist and one of the better lightweights over the last few years, Ayala knows the state rather well.

Not only that, he’ll be a great training partner for current and future Cyclones. One name that comes to mind is recent transfer addition Ayden Smith (125), who was an NCAA qualifier in 2026.

7. Mike Macchiavello, Army associate head coach

Macchiavello was an NCAA champion at NC State at 197 pounds during his college career. A behemoth of an upperweight, “Mike Mach” trained at the Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC for three years, while also working with Lehigh’s collegiate team.

Army is heading in a new direction under head coach Troy Nickerson, who will go into year 2. Machiavello will continue to train at the RTC up in West Point and is a two[time US Open champion and a five-time USA National Team member. The Army upperweights should love this addition.

8. Ethan Laird, Pittsburgh assistant coach

Laird comes over from Maryland as Pitt’s latest coaching hire. Head coach Keith Gavin had a keen eye for Laird, who was an A;;-American for Rider during his collegiate days while also hitting 100 wins.

The freestyle acumen came on recently too as Laird finished with a bronze medal in the World Team Trials in 2022 and ‘25 at 97 KG. Laird also helped develop Jaxon Smith at Maryland, getting him to All-American status in 2025.

9. Gavin Hoffman, Maryland assistant coach

So how does Maryland replace Laird? Well, their coaching hire made the top 10 by bringing in Gavin Hoffman. Hoffman wrestled mostly for Ohio State before becoming a de facto “player-coach” at Lock Haven for his final collegiate season.

In 2022, Hoffman was an All-American for the Buckeyes at 197 pounds. Now back in the Big Ten, he should have room to develop as a coach and will certainly help out the upperweights, such as incoming freshman Mateo Vinceguerra, one of the best heavyweight prospects in the country.

10. Tyler Klinsky, Rider assistant coach

Klinsky rounds out the top 10 of the coaching hire list as he stays home at Rider. He capped his college career in 2026 as an All-American for the Broncs and will serve as an assistant this coming season.

A New Jersey native, Klinsky knows the area well and will keep the good vibes rolling in Lawrenceville. Klinsky was the latest example of John Hangey’s ability to get the most out of a small program by getting guys into the podium, despite no use of NIL for athletes.