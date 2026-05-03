College wrestling: Ranking the Top 10 transfer additions so far

The college wrestling transfer portal is closed for entries, but the commitments are not done yet. Still, there’s plenty of data to take a look at so far when it comes to the best additions this cycle.

Looking at the landscape of the additions for teams that had needs, previous accolades and more, On3 put together 10 transfers in college wrestling that certainly stand out. Stanford keeping guys like Tyler Knox and Hunter Garvin were not included even after they entered the portal, since they returned to their original institution.

There was plenty of talent that did not make the cut. And we all know how wrestling transfers can be extremely random, especially for the graduate transfers year to year. But, here’s a look, as of May 3rd, at the top college wrestling transfer additions.

Robinson is the crown jewel among the transfer additions in college wrestling. The 2025 NCAA champion and two-time ALl-American surprisingly left NC State with two years remaining to head to the Big Ten.

He’ll plug in right away and has a chance to return to the top of the podium in 2027. A loaded college room and RTC, Mark Manning and crew should be a nice refresh for Robinson to end his collegiate career over the next two years. Robinson previously said there was no bad blood with the NC State crew, so it’ll certainly take some getting used to seeing him rock a Huskers singlet.

Crookham had an argument for No. 1 transfer this cycle, but the lack of an NCAA title plus his injury history certainly played a factor. At his best, Crookham is one of the best pound for pound wrestlers in the country.

Injuries derailed his last two seasons after a third place finish at the weight in 2024. He’s 11-1 the last two years but it remains to be seen how effective he’ll be in 2026-27. If he’s like his old form, Crookham is a definite NCAA title threat in a loaded weight class of young bucks.

Fugitt was an All-American for Chris Bono and the Badgers in 2025. However, he missed the podium in March and elected to hit the portal to return closer to home for his final two years.

He’s been 133 his whole career but could go 141 as well. Brian Smith knows Fugitt is a welcome addition down low in the Tigers’ lineup as they bolster the lightweights. With Fugitt and another transfer on this list, Missouri looks pretty darn strong next year.

There’s a lot to like about Berge, despite not returning to the podium since 2024. He finished 4th that year before completely missing on the podium the next year and at 197 pounds in 2026.

But, it seems Berge might be going back down to 184 pounds for his final season. The Cowboys have NCAA finalist Cody Merrill at 197 and 2026 All-American Zack Ryder (184) might be bound for shoulder surgery and a recovery year while Berge mans the weight. That seems to be the only explanation, but if anyone can recapture Berge’s 2024 magic, it’s the Magic Man himself, David Taylor.

Geog committed later in the transfer portal cycle among other wrestlers. But the two two-time NCAA qualifier is a solid pickup for Missouri.

Geog finished in the Blood Round in March so naturally, a new wrestling room could put him over the top. It’ll help that he can train everyday with All-Americans Cam Steed (174) and Aeoden Sinclair (184).

Schubert broke out this past season at 174 pounds but is projected to go back down to 165 while at Iowa. He has two years remaining after his transfer.

He should replace Mikey Caliendo at 165 pounds next year as well. After a 21-8 record and Blood Round finish, All-American should be the minimum expectation for Schubert in a Hawkeye singlet.

Endene is a very interesting prospect, a veteran one at that. He’s a three-time NCAA Division III champion, so he should be higher on this list of wrestling transfers right? That could be the case, especially after his hot start with Iowa at 197 pounds last year.

However, despite being as high as No. 4 in the country, Endene was dismissed from the team prior to the second semester and did not wrestle any more Division I matches this past year. There’s speculation he’ll go up to heavyweight to follow 197 pound All-American Stephen Little at Little Rock. That’s a great backend of the lineup. But how will the weight class change fare for Endene? If he transitions well, he could very well be on the podium next March.

Herrera qualified for NCAAs as a true freshman in 2025 before redshirting amid Yonger Bastida’s return to the lineup from injury. The latter made the NCAA finals in March.

But, Herrera elected to hit the transfer portal and headed east to Rutgers with three years of eligibility left. The Scarlet Knights had transfer success at the weight in the past, most recently with 2024 All-American Yaraslau Slavikouski, who spent two years with Rutgers.

Dailey qualified for NCAAs in his first year as a starter and has three years of eligibility remaining. But boy this is going to be weird next season!

He didn’t just transfer. He traded Carolina blue for NC State red! The bad blood is going to be real! How about NC State’s middle of the lineup next year though? Will Denny (165), Matty Singleton (174), Dailey (184) and Patrick Brophy (197). Not to mention Minnesota transfers Bennett Tabor (285) finishing his career at NC State too.

Owen is the class example of an Ivy League transfer where they basically had to take their grad year elsewhere. A two-time NCAA qualifier at 141 and 157, Owen had the best season of his career in 2025-26.

Coached by Donny Pritzlaff the last two seasons, Owen jumped from 16-12 to 20-9 this past year and made it to the Blood Round. He’s projected to go 157 next year and gives Indiana a really good middle with Tyler Lillard manning 165 pounds.