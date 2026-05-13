College wrestling rankings: Final 2026 MatScouts Big Board Top 10

It’s the offseason, but we still have some college wrestling rankings to dive into, courtesy of Willie Saylor at MatScouts, with his 2026 Big Board. The final rankings for these future college wrestlers were finalized to begin the month of May.

These kids are so accomplished these days, they might immediately dominate the college wrestling scene. In fact one already did, literally.

So let’s dive into the MatScouts Big Board for the 2026 prospects. These are the top 10 pound for pound with their projected college weight class in parentheses.

Yes Forrest already wrestled half of a college season. An undefeated national title one by the way with sheer dominance throughout!

But as the great Willie Saylor already stated on Basch and the Brain, Forrest can’t retroactively be a part of the Class of 2025 since he wrestled in high school through last December. He just happened to enroll early and Saylor kept him in high school rankings, because well, he wrestled in high school! Forrest was arguably the biggest star of the college wrestling season in 2026.

Forrest’s Bishop McCort teammate was once the top dog but comes in at No. 2 on the MatScouts Big Board. Bassett won another PA state title, has appeared at Real American Freestyle and will represent Team USA at the U20 level and could do it at the Senior Level if he wins Final X.

Bassett was once an Iowa commit, but decided against it and opted for Virginia Tech. He joins an all-star cast next year that features young stud Aaron Seidel, NCAA champion Caleb Henson and All-American Eddie Ventresca, to name a few.

In any other year, James might’ve been the No. 1 prospect on the MatScouts Big Board. The Delbarton HS (NJ) stud won two state titles and finished 2nd and 3rd as a sophomore and freshman, respectively.

He has jumped levels in skill and size as he’s projected to be an upperweight at Penn State. It’s a crowded room, but the Cadet World Champ is still young (17 years old) and could really grow into one of college wrestling’s top grapplers.

If you want to talk about a force to be reckoned with, Ross is that dude out of Fort Dodge, Iowa. He elected to leave the state and is one of six Cowboy commits on this MatScouts Big Board top 10.

Ross won four Iowa state titles during his high school career and was a standout football player as well. Now fully healthy, he could compete for the podium right away and make waves on the freestyle scene as well.

5. Jordyn Raney, Oklahoma State (141/149)

Jordyn Raney and his twin Jayden will head to Oklahoma State next season, likely wrestling back to back weights. But first, Jordyn since he’s top five on the MatScouts Big Board.

Let’s not forget Jordyn Raney was a 2023 U17 gold medalist in Greco-Roman. You see more freestyle action from these kids in general, so that’s a nice little tidbit.

6. Jayden Raney, Oklahoma State (133/141)

Like his brother Jordyn, Jayden Raney is a Kentucky state champion and also a World Champion! Jayden won a U17 title in 2024.

He’s projected to be the weight class below his brother but this is a scary proposition for opposing teams. Funny enough though, especially if the five-for-five rule is instituted this year, the Raney’s could wrestle five collegiate seasons but there’s a logjam with Forrest having three years left.

7. Coby Merrill, Iowa State (285)

Despite being ranked below Ross, Merrill actually beat him head to head at the US Open at the U20 level, 8-6. Merrill is an absolute horse and the Cyclones are fortunate to have him, perhaps starting right away.

MatScouts has always liked Merrill and that scouting report has certainly paid off. The California native even beat NCAA champion, World Bronze Medalist and 2024 Olympic rep Mason Parris 8-1 at the Senior Level US Open last month. Coby’s brother Cody was an NCAA finalist as a redshirt freshman this past season for Oklahoma State.

Zinkin was a three-time state champion in California and is next up on the MatScouts Big Board in 2026. Oklahoma State has a bevy of lightweights coming in and currently on the roster.

Zinklin also won a Super 32 title and comes in with plenty of accolades. It’ll be interesting to see how David Taylor manages his lineup with so many guys to choose from.

9. Michael White, Oklahoma State (184)

We almost had another BIg Ten commitment on the MatScouts Big Board top 10, but White flipped last year. He went from Minnesota to Oklahoma State, giving the Cowboys a total of six Big Boarders in the top 10.

Coming from Indiana, a low key hot bed for those not in the know, White could be a star. He went 47-0 as a senior en route to a state title.

10. Moses Mendoza, Michigan (141/149)

We wrap up the MatScouts Big Board Top 10 with Mendoza, who will head up to Ann Arbor. Mendoza is another Gilroy, California guy and he should be a stud lightweight for the Wolverines, perhaps immediately.

A two-time state champion, Mendoza reunites with Daniel Zepeda as well, who transferred after just one year at NC State. That should be a fearsome tandem for years to come wearing the Maize and Blue.

For the full MatScouts Big Board for the Class of 2026, click HERE. Rankings done by MatScouts founder Willie Saylor.