College Wrestling rankings: InterMat updates all 10 weight classes after conference championships

The latest college wrestling rankings from InterMat are here now that conference championships are in the books. We are a little more than a week away from the NCAA Championships in Cleveland!

With the conference tournaments done, there were plenty of shakeups across the country. That included two new No. 1 ranked guys at certain weights!

So without further ado, let’s dive into InterMat’s latest rankings with just one big event to go! We start at 125 pounds!

125 lbs.

1. Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

2. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech (+1)

3. Sheldon Seymour, Lehigh (+1)

4. Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State (+2)

5. Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State (-3)

6. Jore Volk, Minnesota (+7)

7. Dean Peterson, Iowa

8. Nico Provo, Stanford (+1)

9. Vincent Robinson, NC State (-4)

10. Steve Poulin, Iowa State

Lilledahl won the Big Ten title and will for sure be the No. 1 seed at NCAAs. He remained at the top of InterMat’s rankings as well. Bouzakis drops as he’s behind conference champs. Volk had an impressive Big Ten Tournament run, nearly giving Lilledahl his first loss in the finals.

133 lbs.

Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

1. Ben Davino, Ohio State (+2)

2. Marcus Blaze, Penn State

3. Jax Forrest, Oklahoma State (+2)

4. Aaron Seidel, Virginia Tech (+3)

5. Kyler Larkin, Arizona State (+1)

6. Drake Ayala, Iowa (+3)

7. Lucas Byrd, Illinois (-6)

8. Tyler Knox, Stanford

9. Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska (+1)

10. Tyler Ferrara, Cornell (+3)

A new No. 1 for InterMat! Davino avenaged his loss to Blaze in tiebreakers and was crowned the Big Ten champ, giving Blaze his first collegiate loss. Because of the shakeup, former No. 1 and reigning NCAA champ Lucas Byrd drops to No. 7. Ferrara won the Ivy League and is back in the top 10.

141 lbs.

1. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

2. Sergio Vega, Oklahoma State

3. Anthony Echemendia, Iowa State

4. Brock Hardy, Nebraska

5. Luke Stanich, Lehigh

6 Vince Cornella, Cornell (+1)

7. Nasir Bailey, Iowa (+6)

8. Vance Vombaur, Minnesota

9. Joey Olivieri, Rutgers (-3)

10. CJ Composto, Penn (-1)

Bailey looked the best he has all season with a third place finish at the Big Ten tournament. He is back in InterMat‘s top 10. Composto failed to win his second Ivy League title so he dropped one spot.

149 lbs.

1. Shayne Van Ness, Penn State

2. Jaxon Joy, Cornell (+1)

3. Ethan Stiles, Ohio State (+3)

4. Collin Gaj, Virginia Tech (+3)

5. Koy Buesgens, NC State (+3)

6. Casey Swiderski, Oklahoma State (+3)

7. Lachlan McNeil, Michigan (+9)

8. Carter Young, Maryland (-4)

9. Cross Wasilewski, Penn (-4)

10. Caleb Tyus, SIU Edwardsville (-8)

The biggest mover was McNeil coming back into the top 10 after a solid BIg Ten Tournament. Tyus suffered his first loss, so he dropped to the bottom of InterMat’s top 10 tier. Van Ness and Joy might be on a collision course for the NCAA finals at this point.

157 lbs.

Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

1. PJ Duke, Penn State (+3)

2. Antrell Taylor, Nebraska (+1)

3. Meyer Shapiro, Cornell (-1)

4. Kaleb Larkin, Arizona State (+2)

5. Landon Robideau, Oklahoma State

6. Kannon Webster, Illinois (+3)

7. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State (-6)

8. Vince Zerban, Iowa State (-1)

9. Ty Watters, West Virginia (-1)

10. Daniel Cardenas, Stanford

Duke beat Taylor in the Big Ten finals, putting him at the top of the InterMat rankings. Taylor moved up despite that because Shapiro lost the Ivy League finals to Penn’s Jude Swished (No. 11). Webster’s impressive tournament pushed him up a bit. Cannon returned from injury but dropped down since he lost twice in his first action in nearly two months.

165 lbs.

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

2. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa (+1)

3. Joey Blaze, Purdue (-1)

4. Nicco Ruiz, Arizona State (+8)

5. Ladarion Lockett, Oklahoma State (-1)

6. LJ Araujo, Nebraska (+1)

7. Matt Bianchi, Arkansas-Little Rock (-2)

8. Max Brignola, Lehigh (+2)

9. Andrew Sparks, Minnesota (+2)

10. Braeden Scoles, Illinois (-2)

This is Mesenbrink’s weight and don’t you forget it! He majored Caliendo in the Big Ten finals to stay at the top of InterMat’s rankings. Blaze moved down one spot because he was picked off by Rutgers’ Andrew Barbosa (No. 13) but bounced back and finished in 3rd place. Ruiz beat Lockett for the Big 12 crown, propelling him into the top four.

174 lbs.

1. Levi Haines, Penn State

2. Simon Ruiz, Cornell

3. Christopher Minto, Nebraska (+1)

4. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State (+1)

5. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa (-2)

6. Matthew Singleton, NC State

7. Cam Steed, Missouri (+2)

8. Alex Facundo, Oklahoma State (-1)

9. Beau Mantanona, Michigan (+1)

10. MJ Gaitan, Iowa State (+2)

Haines became a four-time Big Ten champion with a win over Minto in the finals. Not too much movement from InterMat in their top 10 this week. Steed won the Big 12 as well as Singleton winning it in the ACC. Ruiz looked pretty dominant and remained undefeated, just behind Haines.

184 lbs.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Rocco Welsh, Penn State

2. Angelo Ferrari, Iowa

3. Aeoden Sinclair, Missouri

4. Max McEnelly, Minnesota

5. Silas Allred, Nebraska (+1)

6. Brock Mantanona, Michigan (+1)

7. Dylan Fishback, Ohio State (+1)

8. Eddie Neitenbach, Wyoming (+3)

9. James Conway, Franklin & Marshall (-4)

10. Isaac Dean, Iowa State (+2)

Welsh edged out Ferrari and McEnelly over the weekend, both in overtime. McEnelly nearly had Welsh taken down in the final seconds of tiebreakers, but did not have enough time. The NCAA Tournament is going to be bonkers just from the Big Ten guys. Conway dropped a few spots with his loss in the EIWA Tournament.

197 lbs.

1. Josh Barr, Penn State

2. Rocky Elam, Iowa State

3. Joey Novak, Wyoming

4. Stephen Little, Arkansas-Little Rock

5. Justin Rademacher, Oregon State

6. Sonny Sasso, Virginia Tech (+5)

7. Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

8. Angelo Posada, Stanford

9. Mac Stout, Pittsburgh

10. Camden McDanel, Nebraska

Barr, next topic. The Penn State sophomore won the Big Ten, is 19-0 and has won every match by bonus points. Easily InterMat’s No. 1. Elam won the Big 12 and is 18-0 but amazingly, is probably a distant second for most people. Sasso won the ACC and vaulted into the top 10 and is now 23-5 on the season after a slow start in the first semester.

285 lbs.

1. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State

2. Isaac Trumble, NC State

3. Taye Ghadiali, Michigan (+1)

4. AJ Ferrari, Nebraska (-1)

5. Nick Felman, Ohio State (+1)

6. Konner Doucet, Oklahoma State (+1)

7. Ben Kueter, Iowa (+1)

8. Cole Mirasola, Penn State (-3)

9. Braxton Amos, Wisconsin

10. David Szuba, Arizona State (+3)

Bastida and Trumble are undefeated and Big 12 and ACC champions, respectively. So, they top InterMat after the conference championship weekend. Ghadiali rallied late to beat Ferrari in teh Big Ten finals, whom finally beat Feldman en route to the finals. Szuba’s Big 12 Tournament got him into the top 10 this weekend, just being edged out by Doucet in the rankings.

For InterMat’s full rankings No. 1 to 33 in each weight class, click HERE.