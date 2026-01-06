College Wrestling rankings: InterMat updates all 10 weight classes after Week 10

The latest college wrestling rankings from InterMat are here following the turn of the calendar to 2026! Now that Week 10 is also in the books, we have a better look at the individual rankings as conference duals are upon us.

Yes, we skipped over Week 9 because there was no rankings update during the holidays! There was little wrestling but we’re now back to full throttle!

So without further ado, let’s dive into InterMat’s college wrestling rankings, breaking down the top 10 in each weight class. We start with 125 pounds.

125 lbs.

1. Vincent Robinson, NC State

2. Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

3. Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State

4. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech

5. Sheldon Seymour, Lehigh

6. Dean Peterson, Iowa

7. Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State

8. Jett Strickenberger, West Virginia

9. Jore Volk, Minnesota

10. Maximo Reneteria, Oregon State

No movement in the top 10 here but there are three unbeatens chasing InterMat’s No. 1: Vince Robinson. Luke Lilledahl, Nic Bouzakis and Sheldon Seymour are all 8-0 on the season and hot on his tail. Watch out for Ventresca.

133 lbs.

1. Lucas Byrd, Illinois

2. Ben Davino, Ohio State

3. Evan Frost, Iowa State

4. Drake Ayala, Iowa

5. Marcus Blaze, Penn State

6. Kyler Larkin, Arizona State

7. Tyler Knox, Stanford

8. Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska

9. Dominick Serrano, Northern Colorado

10. Evan Mougalian, Penn (+6)

The top nine stayed the same for InterMat this week, but there’s a new member of the top 10. Mougalian made waves beating NCAA champion Richie Figueroa, who’s had his own struggles with Oklahoma State this year. But the Penn senior is 13-2 and rolling right now.

141 lbs.

1. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

2. Sergio Vega, Oklahoma State

3. Brock Hardy, Nebraska

4. Anthony Echemendia, Iowa State

5. Joey Olivieri, Rutgers (+1)

6. Vince Cornella, Cornell (+7)

7. CJ Composto, UPenn (-2)

8. Ryan Jack, NC State (-1)

9. Aaron Nagao, Penn State (-1)

10. Cory Land, Northern Iowa (+1)

The top four are pretty set in stone here per InterMat. Olivieri moves up one spot at 9-0 with other movement. Composto dropped as Cornella is now 7-0 and looking like his best at this point of the season.

149 lbs.

1. Shayne Van Ness, Penn State

2. Jaxon Joy, Cornell

3. Kaleb Larkin, Arizona State

4. Ethan Stiles, Ohio State (+2)

5. Koy Buesgens, NC State (+2)

6. Jacob Frost Iowa State (-1)

7. Ryder Block, Iowa (+1)

8. Caleb tyus, SIU Edwardsville (+3)

9. Cross Wasilewski, Penn (-5)

10. Lachlan McNeil, Michigan

The top three of 149 are pretty darn good right? Stiles moves up and is now 8-3 on the season as other wrestlers suffered some losses. InterMat didn’t shuffle too many things but keep an eye on Tyus, who’s now 9-0 on the year.

157 lbs.

1. Ty Watters, West Virginia

2. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State

3. Vince Zerban, Iowa State

4. PJ Duke, Penn State

5. Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

6. Landon Robideau, Oklahoma State

7. Meyer Shapiro, Cornell

8. Kannon Webster, Illinois

9. Daniel Cardenas, Stanford

10. Logan Rozynski, Lehigh

157 didn’t see any changes in the top 10, per InterMat. Watters, Cannon and Duke are a combined 30-0 this season. Shapiro could be higher, but he’s only wrestled twice this season and we’ll wait and see on his match count.

165 lbs.

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

2. Ladarion Lockett, Oklahoma State

3. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

4. Joey Blaze, Purdue

5. Matt Bianchi, Arkansas-Little Rock

6. Hunter Garvin, Stanford

7. Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa (+4)

8. LJ Araujo, Nebraska (-1)

9. Braeden Scoles, Illinois (-1)

10. Max Brignola, Lehigh (-1)

Downey moved up into the top 10 for InterMat this week as he is now 9-2 this season. He shifted things around slightly as the top six remained the same. Mesenbrink, Lockett, Blaze and Bianchi are all unbeaten right now.

174 lbs.

1. Levi Haines, Penn State

2. Simon Ruiz, Cornell

3. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

4. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

5. Matthew Singleton, NC State

6. Christopher Minto, Nebraska

7. Carter Schubert, Oklahoma

8. Danny Wask, Navy

9. Lenny Pinto, Rutgers

10. Cam Steed, Missouri (+1)

The top nine stayed the same at 174 this week. But InterMat moved Steed up one spot into the top 10, despite his 5-4 record. Jared Simma (UNI), who was No. 10, dropped three spots to create some modest movement.

184 lbs.

1. Angelo Ferrari, Iowa

2. Aeoden Sinclair, Missouri

3. Max McEnelly, Minnesota

4. Rocco Welsh, Penn State

5. Jaxon Smith, Maryland

6. Dylan Fishback, Ohio State

7. James Conway, Franklin & Marshall

8. Brock Mantanona, Michigan

9. Silas Allred, Nebraska

10. Zack Ryder, Oklahoma State

The top 10 at 184 remained the same this week, per InterMat. This remains, arguably, the best and most competitive weight class in college wrestling. Ferrari, Welsh and Smith are the only unbeatens, but Sinclair and McEnelly are a combined 23-2 while Conway is 19-1 himself.

197 lbs.

1. Josh Barr, Penn State

2. Rocky Elam, Iowa State

3. Stephen Little, Arkansas-Little Rock

4. Massoma Endene, Iowa

5. Joey Novak, Wyoming

6. Justin Rademacher, Oregon State

7. Bennett Berge, South Dakota State

8. Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

9. DJ Parker, Oklahoma

10. Dillon Bechtold, Bucknell

Barr’s return from injury was as good as advertised as he is now 7-0 and the top of the weight class. Although InterMat has Elam at No. 2 once again and he looks mighty good at 10-0. Otherwise, the top 10 remained the same.

285 lbs.

1. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State

2. Isaac Trumble, NC State

3. Nick Felman, Ohio State

4. AJ Ferrari, Nebraska

5. Ben Kueter, Iowa

6. Nathan Taylor, Lehigh

7. Konner Doucet, Oklahoma State

8. Taye Ghadiali, Michigan

9. Braxton Amos, Wisconsin

10. Koy Hopke, Minnesota (+1)

The top nine didn’t shift for InterMat this week. But Hopke is a new addition to the top 10 as he is now 14-3 on the season. Bastida is healthy and looks really impressive as the No. 1 guy in the country right now too.

For InterMat’s full rankings in each weight, No. 1 to 33, click HERE.