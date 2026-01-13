College Wrestling rankings: InterMat updates all 10 weight classes after Week 11

The latest college wrestling rankings from InterMat are here as conference duals are in full swing. Week 11 is in the books, so it’s time to take a little more stock into these results!

We have a new No. 1 at 157 pounds! There was a weight change and some upsets, so that highlights the shift this week.

So without further ado, let’s dive into InterMat’s college wrestling rankings, breaking down the top 10 in each weight class. We start with 125 pounds.

125 lbs.

1. Vincent Robinson, NC State

2. Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

3. Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State

4. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech

5. Sheldon Seymour, Lehigh

6. Dean Peterson, Iowa

7. Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State

8. Jett Strickenberger, West Virginia

9. Jore Volk, Minnesota

10. Maximo Reneteria, Oregon State

The top 10 of 125 remained unchanged this week, per InterMat. Lilledahl, Bouzakis and Seymour are all undefeated and a combined 28-0 with Robinson at 9-1 this season. This is a wide open weight class.

133 lbs.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

1. Lucas Byrd, Illinois

2. Ben Davino, Ohio State

3. Evan Frost, Iowa State

4. Marcus Blaze, Penn State (+1)

5. Ryan Crookham, Lehigh (NR)

6. Kyler Larkin, Arizona State

7. Tyler Knox, Stanford

8. Drake Ayala, Iowa (-4)

9. Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska (-1)

10. Dominick Serrano, Northern Colorado (-1)

Welcome back Ryan Crookham! The Lehigh junior returned from injury and is 2-0 on the season and in InterMat’s top five. It’s been nearly two years since we saw him in action, but he’ll be in the title conversation. Other than that, it was some shifting of the top 10 we saw last week.

141 lbs.

1. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

2. Sergio Vega, Oklahoma State

3. Brock Hardy, Nebraska

4. Anthony Echemendia, Iowa State

5. Luke Stanich, Lehigh (NR)

6 Joey Olivieri, Rutgers (-1)

7. Braeden Davis Penn State (NR)

8. Vince Cornella, Cornell (-2)

9. CJ Composto, UPenn (-2)

10. Vance Vombaur, Minnesota (+1)

141 saw a big shakeup in terms of new guys entering the rankings, especially the top 10, for InterMat. Stanich also returned to the Lehigh lineup and went 2-0 in his season debut. Davis’ redshirt was pulled by Penn State as they try and figure out the weight and the All-American and Big Ten champ looks like the guy the rest of the way.

149 lbs.

1. Shayne Van Ness, Penn State

2. Jaxon Joy, Cornell

3. Caleb Tyus, SIU Edwardsville (+5)

4. Ethan Stiles, Ohio State

5. Koy Buesgens, NC State

6. Jacob Frost Iowa State

7. Carter Young, Maryland (+7)

8. Cross Wasilewski, Penn (+1)

9. Aden Valencia, Stanford (+3)

10. Collin Gaj, Virginia Tech (NR)

InterMat shook things up at 149 this week as Arizona State’s Kaleb Larkin moved up to 157 (more on that later) and there were upsets. Tyus vaulted up and is now 11-0 this season, with wins over Stiles and Casey Swiderski (OKST). Young and Valencia make their top 10 debuts. Gaj enters the rankings now as he is 14-7 but the starter now as a freshman. Kaleb Larkin, Arizona State

157 lbs.

Ohio State Athletics

1. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State (+1)

2. Kaleb Larkin, Arizona State (No. 3 at 149)

3. PJ Duke, Penn State (+1)

4. Ty Watters, West Virginia (-3)

5. Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

6. Landon Robideau, Oklahoma State

7. Meyer Shapiro, Cornell

8. Vince Zerban, Iowa State (-5)

9. Kannon Webster, Illinois (-1)

10. Daniel Cardenas, Stanford (-1)

There’s a new No. 1! Cannon is 12-0 and takes the top spot since he’s been at the weight all year. Larkin is No. 2 following his wins over Watters and Zerban this season. With Larkin in the mix, things just get deeper at a weight that has last year’s champ in Taylor, as well as freshman and Senior World Team member Duke. Oh yeah, Shapiro is back!

165 lbs.

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

2. Ladarion Lockett, Oklahoma State

3. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

4. Joey Blaze, Purdue

5. Matt Bianchi, Arkansas-Little Rock

6. Hunter Garvin, Stanford

7. Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa

8. LJ Araujo, Nebraska

9. Braeden Scoles, Illinois

10. Max Brignola, Lehigh

No top 10 changes for InterMat after the weekend. 165 is what it is right now: everyone’s chasing Mesenbrink. Lockett is a phenomenal freshman and Caliendo is the savvy veteran. Watch out for unbeatens in Blaze and Bianchi to make noise at NCAAs as well.

174 lbs.

1. Levi Haines, Penn State

2. Simon Ruiz, Cornell

3. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

4. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

5. Matthew Singleton, NC State

6. Christopher Minto, Nebraska

7. Alex Facundo, Oklahoma State (+5)

8. Carter Schubert, Oklahoma (-1)

9. Danny Wask, Navy (-1)

10. Lenny Pinto, Rutgers (-1)

Not many changes for 174 pounds for InterMat this week but Facuno made a jump into the top 10. He’s 9-4 but beat Oklahoma’s Carter Schubert to get to No. 7. With that, it moves other guys down a bit this week.

184 lbs.

Angelo Ferrari on Instagram

1. Angelo Ferrari, Iowa

2. Aeoden Sinclair, Missouri

3. Max McEnelly, Minnesota

4. Rocco Welsh, Penn State

5. Jaxon Smith, Maryland

6. Dylan Fishback, Ohio State

7. James Conway, Franklin & Marshall

8. Brock Mantanona, Michigan

9. Silas Allred, Nebraska

10. Zack Ryder, Oklahoma State

184 is one of the deepest weights but there weren’t any changes in the top 10 of the weight class per Intermat. Ferrari, Welsh and Smith are all undefeated but Smith only has five matches this season. Conway is an absurd 24-1 already this year.

197 lbs.

1. Josh Barr, Penn State

2. Rocky Elam, Iowa State

3. Stephen Little, Arkansas-Little Rock

4. Massoma Endene, Iowa

5. Joey Novak, Wyoming

6. Justin Rademacher, Oregon State

7. Bennett Berge, South Dakota State

8. Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

9. DJ Parker, Oklahoma

10. Dillon Bechtold, Bucknell

197 is the same as 184 right now, per InterMat. The weight class is loaded but there were no changes. Barr and Elam are undefeated and with the way the season has gone, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that be the NCAA final when it’s all said and done.

285 lbs.

1. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State

2. Isaac Trumble, NC State

3. Nick Felman, Ohio State

4. AJ Ferrari, Nebraska

5. Ben Kueter, Iowa

6. Nathan Taylor, Lehigh

7. Konner Doucet, Oklahoma State

8. Taye Ghadiali, Michigan

9. Braxton Amos, Wisconsin

10. Koy Hopke, Minnesota



Heavyweight also remained unchanged this week, but the questions are all about Ferrari right now. He was arrested after Friday’s dual due to speeding, but reportedly had an outstanding warrant for evading back in October. His status is currently up in the air as the Huskers roll on.

