College Wrestling rankings: InterMat updates all 10 weight classes after Week 12

The latest college wrestling rankings from InterMat are here as conference duals are in full swing. Week 11 is in the books, so it’s time to take a little more stock into these results!

We have two new No. 1 wrestlings per InterMat. If you thought Penn State was dominant already, you haven’t seen anything yet!

So without further ado, let’s dive into InterMat’s college wrestling rankings, breaking down the top 10 in each weight class. We start with 125 pounds.

125 lbs.

1. Luke Lilledahl, Penn State (+1)

2. Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State (+1)

3. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech (+1)

4. Sheldon Seymour, Lehigh (+1)

5. Vincent Robinson, NC State (-4)

6. Dean Peterson, Iowa

7. Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State

8. Jett Strickenberger, West Virginia

9. Jore Volk, Minnesota

10. Maximo Reneteria, Oregon State

Luke Lilledahl is the new top dog at 125 pounds according to InterMat. With Vince Robinson losing and Lilledahl getting a big win over Peterson, the Nittany Lion moves up. The top 10 is the same crew, just with some shifts.

133 lbs.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

1. Lucas Byrd, Illinois

2. Ben Davino, Ohio State

3. Evan Frost, Iowa State

4. Marcus Blaze, Penn State

5. Ryan Crookham, Lehigh

6. Kyler Larkin, Arizona State

7. Tyler Knox, Stanford

8. Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska (+1)

9. Dominick Serrano, Northern Colorado (+1)

10. Drake Ayala, Iowa (-2)

Ayala dropped to 10 after losing to Blaze over the weekend and Van Dee and Serrano moved up. Other than that, Byrd, Davino and Blaze all have double digit wins and are unbeaten. Crookham on the year returning from injury.

141 lbs.

1. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

2. Sergio Vega, Oklahoma State

3. Brock Hardy, Nebraska

4. Anthony Echemendia, Iowa State

5. Luke Stanich, Lehigh

6 Joey Olivieri, Rutgers

7. Vince Cornella, Cornell (+1)

8. CJ Composto, UPenn (+1)

9. Vance Vombaur, Minnesota (+1)

10. Nasir Bailey, Iowa (+1)

Penn State’s Braeden Davis dropped to No. 11 but nothing else really changed at 141 this week. Bailey is in the top 10 with that head to head win and looked pretty good in what was a return to form. Mendez still runs this weight class.

149 lbs.

1. Shayne Van Ness, Penn State

2. Jaxon Joy, Cornell

3. Caleb Tyus, SIU Edwardsville

4. Ethan Stiles, Ohio State

5. Koy Buesgens, NC State

6. Jacob Frost Iowa State

7. Carter Young, Maryland

8. Cross Wasilewski, Penn

9. Aden Valencia, Stanford

10. Collin Gaj, Virginia Tech

No changes in the top 10 this week. Van Ness had a scare with Iowa’s Ryder Block, tied 4-4 wth him in the third period. But that was before the InterMat No. 1 ended up winning 13-4, getting nine points in the final two minutes.

157 lbs.

Ohio State Athletics

1. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State

2. Kaleb Larkin, Arizona State

3. PJ Duke, Penn State

4. Ty Watters, West Virginia

5. Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

6. Landon Robideau, Oklahoma State

7. Meyer Shapiro, Cornell

8. Vince Zerban, Iowa State

9. Kannon Webster, Illinois

10. Daniel Cardenas, Stanford

157 didn’t see any changes this week as Cannon still tops the weight class. Larkin is lurking while Duke is closing in on No. 1 as a true freshman. Let’s not forget about last year’s NCAA champion Taylor, who rounds out InterMat’s top five this week.

165 lbs.

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

2. Ladarion Lockett, Oklahoma State

3. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

4. Joey Blaze, Purdue

5. Matt Bianchi, Arkansas-Little Rock

6. Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa (+1)

7. LJ Araujo, Nebraska (+1)

8. Braeden Scoles, Illinois (+1)

9. Max Brignola, Lehigh (+1)

10. Bryce Hepner, North Carolina (+3)

Mesenbrink stayed at the top of InterMat’s rankings at 165 this week with a major decision over Caliendo. The Nittany Lion is now 7-0 all-time against the Hawkeye over the last three seasons, which is insane. Stanford’s Hunter Garvin was removed from the rankings (No. 6) due to a season-ending injury.

174 lbs.

1. Levi Haines, Penn State

2. Simon Ruiz, Cornell

3. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

4. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

5. Matthew Singleton, NC State

6. Christopher Minto, Nebraska

7. Alex Facundo, Oklahoma State

8. Carter Schubert, Oklahoma

9. Danny Wask, Navy

10. Cam Steed, Missouri (+1)

The only change at 174 for InterMat came in the form of Steed making it to the top 10. The change comes after now No. 11 Beau Mantanona (Michigan) knocked off Rutgers’ Lenny Pinto (now No. 12). Steed is just 6-4 so that’s subject to change.

184 lbs.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Rocco Welsh, Penn State (+3)

2. Angelo Ferrari, Iowa (-1)

3. Aeoden Sinclair, Missouri (-1)

4. Max McEnelly, Minnesota (-1)

5. Dylan Fishback, Ohio State (+1)

6. James Conway, Franklin & Marshall (+1)

7. Silas Allred, Nebraska (+2)

8. Zack Ryder, Oklahoma State (+2)

9. Brock Mantanona, Michigan (-1)

10. Brian Soldano, Oklahoma (+1)

A new No. 1 at 184! Welsh beat Ferrari in tiebreakers 2-1 on Friday night, giving the redshirt freshman his first loss of the year. Maryland’s Jaxon Smith (No. 6) was removed from the rankings due to injury and head coach Alex Clemsen doesn’t have an exact date for a return. Soldano enters InterMat’s top 10 and is 11-4 on the season.

197 lbs.

1. Josh Barr, Penn State

2. Rocky Elam, Iowa State

3. Stephen Little, Arkansas-Little Rock

4. Joey Novak, Wyoming (+1)

5. Justin Rademacher, Oregon State (+1)

6. Bennett Berge, South Dakota State (+1)

7. Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State (+1)

8. Mac Stout, Pittsburgh (+3)

9. Camden McDanel, Nebraska (+3)

10. Luke Geog, Ohio State (+3)

Massoma Endene (Iowa and No. 4) was removed from the rankings after Tom Brands revealed he was no longer on the roster. InterMat shook things up afterwards as Stout, McDanel and Geog are now in the top 10. Dillon Bechtold (Bucknell) dropped from No. 10 to 21 and is 5-3 on the season.

285 lbs.

1. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State

2. Isaac Trumble, NC State

3. Nick Felman, Ohio State

4. AJ Ferrari, Nebraska

5. Nathan Taylor, Lehigh (+1)

6. Konner Doucet, Oklahoma State (+1)

7. Taye Ghadiali, Michigan (+1)

8. Ben Kueter, Iowa (-3)

9. Braxton Amos, Wisconsin

10. Koy Hopke, Minnesota

Kueter dropped three spots with a loss to Penn State’s Cole Mirasola (No. 12) to shake things up for InterMat this week. But other than that shift, the top 10 guys remained the same this week as we approach February.

For InterMat’s full rankings No. 1 to 33, click HERE.