College Wrestling rankings: InterMat updates all 10 weight classes after Week 14

The latest college wrestling rankings from InterMat are here as conference duals are in full swing. Week 14 is in the books, so it’s time to take a little more stock into these results!

There were a handful of changes, but injuries are taking their toll on some of the rankings coming down the stretch. Lehigh’s Ryan Crookham (133) is done for the year as well.

So without further ado, let’s dive into InterMat’s college wrestling rankings, breaking down the top 10 in each weight class. We start with 125 pounds.

125 lbs.

1. Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

2. Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State

3. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech

4. Sheldon Seymour, Lehigh

5. Vincent Robinson, NC State

6. Dean Peterson, Iowa

7. Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State

8. Jett Strickenberger, West Virginia

9. Maximo Reneteria, Oregon State

10. Jore Volk, Minnesota

The top 10 at 125 for InterMat stayed the same this week as the favorites in marquee matchups held serve. Lilledahl, Bouzakis and Seymour are all undefeated as we turn the calendar to February as well. To highlight the weekend, Ventresca beat Robinson in overtime.

133 lbs.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

1. Lucas Byrd, Illinois

2. Ben Davino, Ohio State

3. Evan Frost, Iowa State

4. Marcus Blaze, Penn State

5. Kyler Larkin, Arizona State (+1)

6. Aaron Seidel, Virginia Tech (+1)

7. Tyler Knox, Stanford (+1)

8. Zan Fugitt, Wisconsin (+3)

9. Drake Ayala, Iowa

10. Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska

The top four at 133 stayed the same, but Larkin is now in InterMat’s top five. Ryan Crookham (Lehigh) has been removed due to a season ending injury so it bumps others up, including Fugitt who’s back in the top 10. Seidel continues to be one of the most impressive freshmen in the country.

141 lbs.

1. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

2. Sergio Vega, Oklahoma State

3. Anthony Echemendia, Iowa State

4. Brock Hardy, Nebraska

5. Luke Stanich, Lehigh

6 Joey Olivieri, Rutgers

7. Vince Cornella, Cornell

8. CJ Composto, Penn

9. Vance Vombaur, Minnesota

10. Luke Simcox, North Carolina

No changes across the top 10 of 141, per InterMat. Mendez, Vega and Olivieri are the lone unbeatens, although the Rutgers senior has yet to compete in a conference dual. He’s due back soon. If he does return this week, he’d take on Vombaur in must-see TV. But overall, this is Mendez’s weight. Vega beat Echemendia head to head over the weekend.

149 lbs.

1. Shayne Van Ness, Penn State

2. Jaxon Joy, Cornell

3. Caleb Tyus, SIU Edwardsville

4. Carter Young, Maryland (+3)

5. Cross Wasilewski, Penn (+3)

6. Collin Gaj, Virginia Tech (+3)

7. Ethan Stiles, Ohio State (-3)

8. Koy Buesgens, NC State (-3)

9. Casey Swiderski, Iowa State (+3)

10. Eligh Rivera, Princeton (+1)

The top three at 149 remained the same, but Young and Wasilewski made leaps in InterMat’s rankings this week. Stiles dropped as he was passed by the aforementioned two studs, as well as Gaj. Swiderski is back in the top 10 of the rankings with his win over former teammate Jacob Frost (Iowa State).

157 lbs.

Ohio State Athletics

1. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State

2. Meyer Shapiro, Cornell (+5)

3. Antrell Taylor, Nebraska (+2)

4. PJ Duke, Penn State (-1)

5. Kaleb Larkin, Arizona State (-3)

6. Ty Watters, West Virginia (-2)

7. Landon Robideau, Oklahoma State (-1)

8. Vince Zerban, Iowa State

9. Kannon Webster, Illinois

10. Daniel Cardenas, Stanford

Cannon stayed at the top of InterMat’s 157 rankings, despite his injury. He’s expected to be back by the postseason, but it’ll loom large. Shapiro is 9-0, beat Larkin head to head and is back up to No. 2. Taylor beat the freshman Duke head to head, giving the latter his first loss of the year. This weight is now bananas.

165 lbs.

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

2. Ladarion Lockett, Oklahoma State

3. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

4. Joey Blaze, Purdue

5. Matt Bianchi, Arkansas-Little Rock

6. Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa

7. LJ Araujo, Nebraska

8. Braeden Scoles, Illinois

9. Max Brignola, Lehigh

10. Will Denny, NC State (+3)

No changes at 165 in the top nine, but InterMat put Denny into the top 10. The Wolfpack freshman is 13-4 this season and just beat Virginia Tech freshman Ryan Burton head to head. At this point, Mesenbrink, Lockett, Blaze and Bianchi are all unbeaten.

174 lbs.

1. Levi Haines, Penn State

2. Simon Ruiz, Cornell

3. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

4. Christopher Minto, Nebraska

5. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

6. Matthew Singleton, NC State

7. Alex Facundo, Oklahoma State

8. Carter Schubert, Oklahoma

9. Danny Wask, Navy

10. Cam Steed, Missouri

The top 10 of 174 from InterMat saw no changes this week. Pretty steady action throughout the weekend. Haines and Ruiz are the lone unbeatens right now, with Kennedy and Minto lurking. Not to mention Kharchla as well. So Big Tens will be insane.

184 lbs.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Rocco Welsh, Penn State

2. Angelo Ferrari, Iowa

3. Aeoden Sinclair, Missouri

4. Max McEnelly, Minnesota

5. James Conway, Franklin & Marshall

6. Silas Allred, Nebraska

7. Brock Mantanona, Michigan (+2)

8. Dylan Fishback, Ohio State (-1)

9. Zack Ryder, Oklahoma State (-1)

10. Brian Soldano, Oklahoma

Mantanona made the jump by beating Fishback head to head in their dual on Sunday. InterMat didn’t change the top 10 names though. Because of the movement, Ryder moves down to No. 9. Soldano was injured in a dual on January 31st, so his status is TBD.

197 lbs.

1. Josh Barr, Penn State

2. Rocky Elam, Iowa State

3. Stephen Little, Arkansas-Little Rock

4. Justin Rademacher, Oregon State (+1)

5. Joey Novak, Wyoming (-1)

6. Bennett Berge, South Dakota State

7. Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

8. Mac Stout, Pittsburgh

9. Camden McDanel, Nebraska

10. Luke Geog, Ohio State

Rademacher moved in front of Novak, per InterMat, due to the latter’s absence since the Soldier Salute Tournament. Otherwise, these rankings stayed pretty much the same. Barr and Elam are undefeated right now, but man, Barr is on a different planet right now.

285 lbs.

1. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State

2. Isaac Trumble, NC State

3. Nick Felman, Ohio State

4. AJ Ferrari, Nebraska

5. Taye Ghadiali, Michigan (+2)

6. Nathan Taylor, Lehigh (-1)

7. Konner Doucet, Oklahoma State (-1)

8. Ben Kueter, Iowa

9. Braxton Amos, Wisconsin

10. Koy Hopke, Minnesota

Ghadiali shook things up this weekend by beating Feldman head to head, so the Michigan man moved up. But it didn’t do enough to move the Buckeye down. Still, Feldman has two wins over Ferrari, keeping him near the top of InterMat rankings. Bastida and Trumble are the lone unbeatens.

For InterMat’s full rankings No. 1 to 33 in each weight class, click HERE.