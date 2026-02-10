College Wrestling rankings: InterMat updates all 10 weight classes after Week 15

The latest college wrestling rankings from InterMat are here as conference duals are reaching their conclusion. Week 15 is in the books, so it’s time to take a little more stock into these results!

There were a handful of changes, but injuries are taking their toll on some of the rankings coming down the stretch. Still, a lot of wrestlers stayed steady in their current ranking as conference tournaments are coming up soon.

So without further ado, let’s dive into InterMat’s college wrestling rankings, breaking down the top 10 in each weight class. We start with 125 pounds.

125 lbs.

1. Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

2. Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State

3. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech

4. Sheldon Seymour, Lehigh

5. Vincent Robinson, NC State

6. Dean Peterson, Iowa

7. Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State

8. Jett Strickenberger, West Virginia

9. Maximo Reneteria, Oregon State

10. Nico Provo, Stanford (+1)

No changes in the top nine of 125 per InterMat. But, Minnesota’s Jore Volk fell 7-2 to Rutgers’ Ayden Smith and dropped out of the top 1. With that, Provo is back in this tier.

133 lbs.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

1. Lucas Byrd, Illinois

2. Ben Davino, Ohio State

3. Evan Frost, Iowa State

4. Marcus Blaze, Penn State

5. Kyler Larkin, Arizona State

6. Aaron Seidel, Virginia Tech

7. Tyler Knox, Stanford

8. Drake Ayala, Iowa (+1)

9. Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska (+1)

10. Jax Forrest, Oklahoma State (+1)

The top seven stayed the same in this loaded weight class. InterMat moved Wisconsin’s Zan Fugitt down nine spots to No. 17 after his loss. With that, Forrest is finally in the top 10 as a 7-0 freshman. The early enrollee has been highly impressive, although it’s still not 100% confirmed if he’s the guy for the postseason.

141 lbs.

1. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

2. Sergio Vega, Oklahoma State

3. Anthony Echemendia, Iowa State

4. Brock Hardy, Nebraska

5. Luke Stanich, Lehigh

6 Joey Olivieri, Rutgers

7. Vince Cornella, Cornell

8. CJ Composto, Penn

9. Vance Vombaur, Minnesota

10. Luke Simcox, North Carolina

No changes in the top 10 of 141 this weekend, but this is still Mendez’s weight to lose. He’s now 17-0 and a bonus point machine. Ohio State will take on Penn State on Friday, so he’ll be on the biggest stage before the postseason.

149 lbs.

1. Shayne Van Ness, Penn State

2. Jaxon Joy, Cornell

3. Caleb Tyus, SIU Edwardsville

4. Carter Young, Maryland

5. Cross Wasilewski, Penn

6. Ethan Stiles, Ohio State (+1)

7. Collin Gaj, Virginia Tech (-1)

8. Koy Buesgens, NC State

9. Casey Swiderski, Oklahoma State

10. Eligh Rivera, Princeton

Stiles and Gaj flipped spots this weekend as the latter lost to Virginia’s Wynton Denkins. But other than that, there are no changes from InterMat in the top 10. Van Ness, Joy and Tyus are all still undefeated with a few weeks to go.

157 lbs.

Ohio State Athletics

1. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State

2. Meyer Shapiro, Cornell

3. Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

4. PJ Duke, Penn State

5. Kaleb Larkin, Arizona State

6. Ty Watters, West Virginia

7. Landon Robideau, Oklahoma State

8. Vince Zerban, Iowa State

9. Kannon Webster, Illinois

10. Daniel Cardenas, Stanford

Cannon is still No. 1 despite the injury. It remains to be seen if he’ll be around Friday to wrestle Duke in the dual, though. There were no changes in the top 10 as the cream of the crop continued to roll.

165 lbs.

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

2. Ladarion Lockett, Oklahoma State

3. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

4. Joey Blaze, Purdue

5. Matt Bianchi, Arkansas-Little Rock

6. Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa

7. LJ Araujo, Nebraska

8. Braeden Scoles, Illinois

9. Max Brignola, Lehigh

10. Will Denny, NC State

The top 10 in InterMat’s 165 rankings didn’t change this weekend either. Mesenbrink, Lockett and Blaze are the remaining unbeaten wrestlers in this weight class as well. Mesenbrink, Caliendo and Blaze are all NCAA finalists or champions, making this a wild weight for Big Tens.

174 lbs.

1. Levi Haines, Penn State

2. Simon Ruiz, Cornell

3. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

4. Christopher Minto, Nebraska

5. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

6. Matthew Singleton, NC State

7. Alex Facundo, Oklahoma State

8. Carter Schubert, Oklahoma

9. Cam Steed, Missouri (+1)

10. Danny Wask, Navy (-1)

The only changes InterMat made to 174’s top 10 were flipping Steed and Wask at No. 9 and 10. Wask lost, so Steed moved up, but he’s just 9-5 on the season. Everyone’s chasing Haines at the top right now, including the undefeated Ruiz.

184 lbs.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Rocco Welsh, Penn State

2. Angelo Ferrari, Iowa

3. Aeoden Sinclair, Missouri

4. Max McEnelly, Minnesota

5. James Conway, Franklin & Marshall

6. Silas Allred, Nebraska

7. Brock Mantanona, Michigan

8. Dylan Fishback, Ohio State

9. Zack Ryder, Oklahoma State

10. Brian Soldano, Oklahoma

Another weight class with no changes in the top 10 per InterMat. Welsh will take on Fishback in Penn State’s dual vs. Ohio State on Friday. Ferrari has yet to return from injury as well. Conway is still chipping away with a 28-1 record, staying steady at No. 5.

197 lbs.

1. Josh Barr, Penn State

2. Rocky Elam, Iowa State

3. Stephen Little, Arkansas-Little Rock

4. Joey Novak, Wyoming (+1)

5. Bennett Berge, South Dakota State (+1)

6. Justin Rademacher, Oregon State (-2)

7. Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

8. Mac Stout, Pittsburgh

9. Camden McDanel, Nebraska

10. Luke Geog, Ohio State

Barr seems to be on a different level than everyone else at 197 this year. He didn’t even start the year healthy! He and Elam are undefeated this season and perhaps on a collision course for the NCAA finals. Rademacher rose two spots, moving Novak and Berge up the rankings.

285 lbs.

1. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State

2. Isaac Trumble, NC State

3. Nick Felman, Ohio State

4. AJ Ferrari, Nebraska

5. Taye Ghadiali, Michigan

6. Nathan Taylor, Lehigh

7. Konner Doucet, Oklahoma State

8. Ben Kueter, Iowa

9. Braxton Amos, Wisconsin

10. Koy Hopke, Minnesota

Heavyweight also had no changes in the top 10 this week, as Bastida is 18-0 and Trumble is 12-0 this year. Feldman stayed ahead of Ferrari with two head-to-head wins and Ghadiali is coming up closer within that top five. Hopke avoided the upset from Rutgers’ Hunter Catka Friday night to improve to 17-7.

For InterMat’s full rankings No. 1 to 33 in each weight class, click HERE.