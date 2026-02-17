College Wrestling rankings: InterMat updates all 10 weight classes after Week 16

The latest college wrestling rankings from InterMat are here as conference duals are reaching their conclusion. Week 16 is in the books, conference tournaments are weeks away and the regular season is about to wrap up.

There were a handful of changes, including some noteworthy upsets along the way. Still, a lot of wrestlers stayed steady in their current ranking as conference tournaments are coming up soon.

So without further ado, let’s dive into InterMat’s college wrestling rankings, breaking down the top 10 in each weight class. We start with 125 pounds.

125 lbs.

1. Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

2. Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State

3. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech

4. Sheldon Seymour, Lehigh

5. Vincent Robinson, NC State

6. Dean Peterson, Iowa

7. Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State

8. Maximo Reneteria, Oregon State (+1)

9. Nico Provo, Stanford (+1)

10. Steve Poulin, Iowa State (+1)

The only change from InterMat at 125 pounds was West Virginia’s Jett Strickenberger dropping from No. 8 to 11. In comes Poulin, who’s 10-6 this year. Lilledahl beat Bouzakis in overtime Friday night to solidify his top ranking.

133 lbs.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

1. Lucas Byrd, Illinois

2. Marcus Blaze, Penn State (+2)

3. Ben Davino, Ohio State (-1)

4. Evan Frost, Iowa State (-1)

5. Kyler Larkin, Arizona State

6. Jax Forrest, Oklahoma State (+4)

7. Aaron Seidel, Virginia Tech (-1)

8. Tyler Knox, Stanford (-1)

9. Drake Ayala, Iowa (-1)

10. Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska (-1)

Blaze beat Davino head to head, and is now 18-0 and No. 2 in InterMat’s rankings behind Byrd, the reigning champion. Byrd is 17-0 on the season as well. Forrest beat Seidel in an instant classic between the freshmen and vaulted up to No. 6. This weight class is truly unreal.

141 lbs.

1. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

2. Sergio Vega, Oklahoma State

3. Anthony Echemendia, Iowa State

4. Brock Hardy, Nebraska

5. Luke Stanich, Lehigh

6 Joey Olivieri, Rutgers

7. Vince Cornella, Cornell

8. Vance Vombaur, Minnesota (+1)

9. CJ Composto, Penn (-1)

10. Luke Simcox, North Carolina

It’s Mendez and then everyone else at 141. InterMat only flipped Vombaur and Composto after the latter’s loss to Princeton’s Matthew Martino. Olivieri returned to action in duals and got a tech fall over Martino Monday night to improve to 14-0 on the season.

149 lbs.

1. Shayne Van Ness, Penn State

2. Jaxon Joy, Cornell

3. Caleb Tyus, SIU Edwardsville

4. Carter Young, Maryland

5. Cross Wasilewski, Penn

6. Ethan Stiles, Ohio State

7. Collin Gaj, Virginia Tech

8. Koy Buesgens, NC State

9. Casey Swiderski, Oklahoma State

10. Jacob Frost, Iowa State (+1)

InterMat kept the top nine the same this week, but Frost is now in the top 10. Princeton’s Eligh Rivera fell from No. 10 to 14 after losing to Rutgers’ Andy Clark on Monday night, 2-1. Van Ness, Joy and Tyus are a combined 43-0 this season.

157 lbs.

Ohio State Athletics

1. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State

2. Meyer Shapiro, Cornell

3. Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

4. PJ Duke, Penn State

5. Landon Robideau, Oklahoma State (+2)

6. Kaleb Larkin, Arizona State (-1)

7. Vince Zerban, Iowa State (+1)

8. Ty Watters, West Virginia (-2)

9. Kannon Webster, Illinois

10. Daniel Cardenas, Stanford

Robideau moved up for InterMat, now making it into the top five. Otherwise, there were only slight shifts at 157 pounds as Watters fell back and Zerban moved up. Cannon is on the mend but expected to return for the postseason.

165 lbs.

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

2. Ladarion Lockett, Oklahoma State

3. Joey Blaze, Purdue (+1)

4. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa (-1)

5. Matt Bianchi, Arkansas-Little Rock

6. Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa

7. LJ Araujo, Nebraska

8. Braeden Scoles, Illinois

9. Max Brignola, Lehigh

10. Will Denny, NC State

Blaze beat Caliendo head to head and has yet to concede a takedown this season. InterMat made the switch, but otherwise it’s the same top 10 guys as last week. Mesenbrink, Lockett and Blaze are a combined 47-0 this season.

174 lbs.

1. Levi Haines, Penn State

2. Simon Ruiz, Cornell

3. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

4. Christopher Minto, Nebraska

5. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

6. Matthew Singleton, NC State

7. Alex Facundo, Oklahoma State

8. Carter Schubert, Oklahoma

9. Cam Steed, Missouri

10. Beau Mantanona, Michigan (+1)

The top nine stayed the same but InterMat flipped Mantanona into the top 10 and moved Navy’s Danny Wask to No. 11. Mantanona is now 16-5, fresh off a thrilling win over Kennedy in their dual over the weekend.

184 lbs.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Rocco Welsh, Penn State

2. Angelo Ferrari, Iowa

3. Aeoden Sinclair, Missouri

4. Max McEnelly, Minnesota

5. James Conway, Franklin & Marshall

6. Silas Allred, Nebraska

7. Brock Mantanona, Michigan

8. Dylan Fishback, Ohio State

9. Zack Ryder, Oklahoma State

10. Brian Soldano, Oklahoma

The top 10 stayed the same this week at 184. InterMat has Soldano in for now at 12-5 on the season, but he has not wrestled since January 31st since falling to UNI’s Nick Fox due to injury default. Welsh is the lone undefeated wrestler here as he came back to beat Fishback 8-7 in their dual Friday night.

197 lbs.

1. Josh Barr, Penn State

2. Rocky Elam, Iowa State

3. Stephen Little, Arkansas-Little Rock

4. Joey Novak, Wyoming (+1)

5. Bennett Berge, South Dakota State (+1)

6. Justin Rademacher, Oregon State (-2)

7. Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

8. Angelo Posada, Stanford (+5)

9. Mac Stout, Pittsburgh (-1)

10. Camden McDanel, Nebraska (-1)

Posada is now here to stay as he’s in the top 10 per InterMat. He moved up five spots, is 14-4 on the season and just a freshman for Stanford. He shifted some other guys down as Luke Geog (Ohio State) fell from No. 10 to 17. Barr is firmly in the Hodge race, even if teammate Mitchell Mesenbrink and Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez take some shine away from him.

285 lbs.

1. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State

2. Isaac Trumble, NC State

3. AJ Ferrari, Nebraska (+1)

4. Taye Ghadiali, Michigan (+1)

5. Nathan Taylor, Lehigh (+1)

6. Cole Mirasola, Penn State (+6)

7. Nick Felman, Ohio State (-4)

8. Konner Doucet, Oklahoma State (-1)

9. Ben Kueter, Iowa (-1)

10. Braxton Amos, Wisconsin (-1)

Feldman’s loss to Mirasola dropped him four spots in InterMat’s rankings this week. Ferrar moves up and is now 12-2 this year, losing twice to Feldman actually. Mirasola’s move into the top 10 bumped up Minnesota’s Koy Hopke, who’s now down to No. 11.

For InterMat’s full rankings No. 1 to 33 in each weight class, click HERE.