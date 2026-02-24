College Wrestling rankings: InterMat updates all 10 weight classes after Week 17

The latest college wrestling rankings from InterMat are here as conference duals are reaching their conclusion. Week 17 is in the books and conference tournaments begin next weekend

There were a handful of changes, including some noteworthy upsets along the way. Still, a lot of wrestlers stayed steady in their current ranking as conference tournaments are coming up soon.

So without further ado, let’s dive into InterMat’s college wrestling rankings, breaking down the Top 10 in each weight class. We start with 125 pounds.

125 lbs.

1. Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

2. Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State

3. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech

4. Sheldon Seymour, Lehigh

5. Vincent Robinson, NC State

6. Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State (+1)

7. Dean Peterson, Iowa (-1)

8. Maximo Reneteria, Oregon State

9. Nico Provo, Stanford

10. Steve Poulin, Iowa State

The Top 10 at 125 remained mostly the same, per InterMat. The notable result was Spratley beating Peterson head-to-head in the dual on Sunday. They are now 1-1 against each other this season and could see one another in the NCAA Tournament.

133 lbs.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

1. Lucas Byrd, Illinois

2. Marcus Blaze, Penn State

3. Ben Davino, Ohio State

4. Evan Frost, Iowa State

5. Jax Forrest, Oklahoma State (+1)

6. Kyler Larkin, Arizona State (-1)

7. Aaron Seidel, Virginia Tech

8. Tyler Knox, Stanford

9. Drake Ayala, Iowa

10. Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska

Just like 125, InterMat only flipped two guys at 133 pounds. Forrest won via tech fall over Ayala and is officially the guy for Oklahoma State, as if there were any big question! He looks like an NCAA title contender right now, but the chase is on for reigning champ Byrd and fellow freshman phenom Marcus Blaze.

141 lbs.

1. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

2. Sergio Vega, Oklahoma State

3. Anthony Echemendia, Iowa State

4. Brock Hardy, Nebraska

5. Luke Stanich, Lehigh

6 Joey Olivieri, Rutgers

7. Vince Cornella, Cornell

8. Vance Vombaur, Minnesota

9. CJ Composto, Penn

10. Ryan Jack, NC State (+3)

The top nine remained the same this week at 141. InterMat moved Jack back into the top 10 and UNC’s Luke Simcox dropped to No. 12. The unbeatens in this loaded weight class, despite chasing Mendez, are the aforementioned Mendez, Vega, Stanich and Olivieri.

149 lbs.

1. Shayne Van Ness, Penn State

2. Caleb Tyus, SIU Edwardsville (+1)

3. Jaxon Joy, Cornell (-1)

4. Carter Young, Maryland

5. Cross Wasilewski, Penn

6. Ethan Stiles, Ohio State

7. Collin Gaj, Virginia Tech

8. Koy Buesgens, NC State

9. Casey Swiderski, Oklahoma State

10. David Evans, Utah Valley (+1)

Tyus and Joy flip spots at 149 per InterMat as Joy lost to Buesgens head-to-head. This might be one of the best stories in college wrestling, considering he’s not at a Power Four institution. Evans, a former Penn State lightweight, is 15-4 this year and in the Top 10 now.

157 lbs.

Ohio State Athletics

1. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State

2. Meyer Shapiro, Cornell

3. Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

4. PJ Duke, Penn State

5. Landon Robideau, Oklahoma State

6. Kaleb Larkin, Arizona State

7. Vince Zerban, Iowa State

8. Ty Watters, West Virginia

9. Kannon Webster, Illinois

10. Daniel Cardenas, Stanford

Cannon is expected back for Big Tens and he is still at the top of this weight class for InterMat. But there were no changes in the top 10 this week. Robideau had an impressive win over Iowa’s Jordan Williams on Sunday.

165 lbs.

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

2. Joey Blaze, Purdue (+1)

3. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa (+1)

4. Ladarion Lockett, Oklahoma State (-2)

5. Matt Bianchi, Arkansas-Little Rock

6. Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa

7. LJ Araujo, Nebraska

8. Braeden Scoles, Illinois

9. Will Denny, NC State (+1)

10. Max Brignola, Lehigh (-1)

165 saw a shakeup per InterMat, as Caliendo got revenge on Lockett. The two are now 1-1 against each other, but Caliendo is back in front of the star freshman. With this, Blaze moves up due to his head-to-head win over Caliendo. Brignola’s loss to Arizona State’s Nicco Ruiz (No. 12) dropped him one spot.

174 lbs.

1. Levi Haines, Penn State

2. Simon Ruiz, Cornell

3. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

4. Christopher Minto, Nebraska

5. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

6. Matthew Singleton, NC State

7. Alex Facundo, Oklahoma State

8. Carter Schubert, Oklahoma

9. Cam Steed, Missouri

10. Beau Mantanona, Michigan

No changes in the top 10 for InterMat this week. Haines and Ruiz are the lone unbeatens in this weight class and could be on a collision course in the NCAA finals. The Big Ten Tournament should be wild, though, with Haines, Kennedy, Minto, Kharchla and Mantanona all in the top 10 nationwide.

184 lbs.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Rocco Welsh, Penn State

2. Angelo Ferrari, Iowa

3. Aeoden Sinclair, Missouri

4. Max McEnelly, Minnesota

5. James Conway, Franklin & Marshall

6. Silas Allred, Nebraska

7. Brock Mantanona, Michigan

8. Dylan Fishback, Ohio State

9. Zack Ryder, Oklahoma State

10. Brian Soldano, Oklahoma

No changes in InterMat’s top 10 this week at 184. Ryder hung on for dear life and pushed the p[ace late in a 2-1 SV win over Iowa’s Gabe Arnold, who filled in again for an injured Ferrari. Welsh is the lone unbeaten of his weight class and it will be interesting to see how Conway (29-1) fits into the equation once we reach NCAAs.

197 lbs.

1. Josh Barr, Penn State

2. Rocky Elam, Iowa State

3. Joey Novak, Wyoming (+1)

4. Stephen Little, Arkansas-Little Rock (-1)

5. Justin Rademacher, Oregon State (+1)

6. Bennett Berge, South Dakota State (-1)

7. Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

8. Angelo Posada, Stanford

9. Mac Stout, Pittsburgh

10. Camden McDanel, Nebraska

Novak and Little switch spots in InterMat’s 197 rankings this week. Little fell to Binghamton’s Mikey Squires in a surprise over the weekend. Rachemacher jumped Berge as the latter lost as well. Other than that, it’s the same crew in the top 10.

285 lbs.

1. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State

2. Isaac Trumble, NC State

3. AJ Ferrari, Nebraska (+1)

4. Taye Ghadiali, Michigan (+1)

5. Cole Mirasola, Penn State (+1)

6. Nick Felman, Ohio State (+1)

7. Konner Doucet, Oklahoma State (+1)

8. Ben Kueter, Iowa (+1)

9. Braxton Amos, Wisconsin (+1)

10. Koy Hopke, Minnesota (+1)

