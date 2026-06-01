College Wrestling: Top 25 teams in operating expenses for 2025 fiscal year

College wrestling can be an expensive sport across many universities. So, we’ve compiled the top 25 teams in terms of their operating expenses, per the Extra Points Library.

For simplicity, the financial figures were rounded to the nearest hundredth. Some of these teams have certainly seen a return on investment with their on-mat success, more so than others.

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So let’s look at some financial figures in the college wrestling world. We’ll start with the team that spent the most in 2025 and they’re also the best.

1. Penn State: $7.87 million

The No. 1 program in college wrestling is also the top-spending program in terms of expenses. Penn State has good reason for its spending, considering Cael Sanderson’s run of national championships for the team and individuals since his arrival in State College.

The Nittany Lions had four individual champs back in March. They also set a new scoring record at the tournament and haven’t lost a dual meet since 2020.

2. Oklahoma State: $5.06 million

The David Taylor era is paying off with the financial investment. You could argue that Oklahoma State is college wrestling’s second-best program right now.

The Cowboys were runner-ups at the NCAA Tournament in 2026 and have five individual national champions under Taylor over the last two years. That includes three true freshmen back in March.

3. Iowa: $4.02 million

The Hawkeyes may have underperformed based on fan expectations, but this is still one of the premier programs in college wrestling. Iowa brought another NCAA team trophy back to campus in March and had another NCAA finalist in Mikey Caliendo (165), keeping their streak alive.

With young prospects on the roster next season and in the coming years (particularly from New Jersey), Iowa is in a good position to challenge higher next season and the one after that. Will the Hawkeyes or Oklahoma State finally upend Penn State’s run?

4. Ohio State: $3.18 million

Ohio State has a great mix of young and veteran talent going into next year once again. The investment in this college wrestling program has certainly paid off in Columbus.

Along with Oklahoma State and Iowa this century, the Buckeyes are the only team to win a national title other than Penn State. Tom Ryan had two NCAA finalists last year and one of them, Ben Davino (133), is back next season.

5. Nebraska: $3.06 million

Nebraska’s rise over the last two years amongst the college wrestling elite has been fascinating to watch. The Huskers have developed really well under Mark Manning, but also attacked the transfer portal when necessary.

Nebraska had two finalists in Christopher Minto (174) and Antrell Taylor (157), who won a title in 2025, back in March. This offseason, their big transfer addition was 2025 NCAA champion Vince Robinson (125) from NC State.

6. Rutgers: $3.02 million

New Jersey’s premier college wrestling program went from the verge of being cut nearly 20 years ago to a must-see attraction during dual meet season. The NCAA Tournament hasn’t been kind to Rutgers over the last two years, as it has missed out on putting a wrestler on the All-American podium.

Still, the return of 2019 NCAA champion and program legend Anthony Ashnault to the coaching staff should help matters in the Garden State. Top incoming recruits Anthony Knox (125) and Brandt Harer (149) should bring a lot of buzz back to Piscataway as well.

7. Virginia Tech: $3.01 million

If you want to talk about a team that has generated a lot of buzz in college wrestling, it’s Virginia Tech. The on-mat efforts have been there for impressive NCAA finishes.

But the young and talented lineup this coming season is insane. With 2025 NCAA champion Caleb Henson (157) back in the middle, along with 3rd place finisher Aaron Seidel (133) coming off a great freshman season, Virginia Tech welcomes in Bo Bassett, the nation’s top pound-for-pound recruit in 2026.

8. Michigan: $2.98 million

The Wolverines are the highest-spending college wrestling team under the $3 million threshold. Michigan’s tournament was highlighted by heavyweight Taye Ghadiali finishing his third in his final season.

Going into next year, Michigan features studs in the lineup such as Sergio Lemley (149), Daniel Zepeda (157), Cam Catrabone (165), Beau Mantanona (175) and Brock Mantanona (184). Sleeper trophy team?

9. Iowa State: $2.69 million

Iowa State’s college wrestling program underwent some major changes this offseason. Head coach Kevin Dresser is now the director of all of wrestling at the school, which includes the new women’s program.

Brent Metcalf takes over as head coach and there’s a lot of Iowa Hawkeye influence on the staff, including recent grad Drake Ayala. The Cyclones still have the Frost brothers at 141 and 149, brought in Rutgers NCAA qualifier Ayden Smith at 125, have 174 veteran MJ Gaitan, Oklahoma State transfer Brayden Thompson (184) and star Coby Merrill (285).

10. Arizona State: $2.66 million

Arizona State rounds out the top 10 of college wrestling programs that had the most operating expenses over the course of 2025. The Sun Devils had two All-Americans last year in Nicco Ruiz (165) and David Szuba (285).

Going into next year, Arizona State wants more after some down seasons. The Larkin brothers (149 and 174 projected) are the stars of the show. ASU also landed North Dakota State transfer Aidan Brenot (184).

College Wrestling: Top 25 teams in operating expenses

11. Minnesota: $2.24 million

12. Oklahoma: $2.24 million

13. Oregon State: $2.17 million

14. NC State: $2.10 million

15. Illinois: $2.08 million

16. North Carolina: $2.02 million

17. Maryland: $1.95 million

18. Wisconsin: $1.90 million

19. Purdue: $1.86 million

20. Indiana: $1.81 million

21. Virginia: $1.75 million

22. Michigan State: $1.68 million

23. West Virginia: $1.56 million

24. Appalachian State: $1.46 million

25. Wyoming: $1.35 million