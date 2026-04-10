Collin Chandler releases statement to Kentucky after entering NCAA transfer portal

Collin Chandler has released statement explaining his decision to leave Kentucky after entering NCAA transfer portal. Chandler was a fan-favorite who had been committed to head coach Mark Pope since 2021 when he was at BYU.

“I am so grateful to Coach (Mark) Pope, the assistant coaches and staff, my teammates, and the University of Kentucky and BBN for the last 2 years,” he told On3. “You welcomed me into your family with open arms, were patient with me, and supported me every step of the way.

“You helped me grow so much, not just as a player, but as a man. You will always be family to me. I am returning home and excited for the work and challenges ahead.”

Collin Chandler released a statement to @On3 regarding his decision to leave Kentucky.



He closed it with, “I am returning home and excited for the work and challenges ahead.”https://t.co/AdRWjcgDFE https://t.co/8zUB1hImeE pic.twitter.com/l8713i1AoW — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 10, 2026

The last sentence is certainly an interesting one. On3’s Joe Tipton reported earlier on Thursday that BYU has become the front-runner to land Chandler’s services. However, he isn’t ruling out a return to Kentucky depending on how negotiations shape up over the coming days.

BYU is now led by Kevin Young, who has turned the Cougars into a strong program to contend in the Big 12. While nothing is set in stone, it should be noted that Chandler is from Utah. He was the top-rated player in his home state as a four-star recruit and was the No. 35 overall player from the 2024 recruiting class as well.

He was a staple of Kentucky’s roster of the last two seasons, but took on a larger role as a sophomore. This past season, Chandler averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Wildcats. He started 31 of the 36 games he appeared in this past season.

In turn, Chandler has been labeled the No. 30 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal. He’s also the No. 3 ranked combo guard this cycle.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.