Collin Chandler takes perceived shot at Kentucky athletics while explaining his return to BYU

It appears as if the breakup between Collin Chandler and Kentucky was messier than many originally thought. When discussing his decision to transfer away from Kentucky and head home to BYU early in college basketball’s offseason, Chandler appears to have thrown a bit of a shot at his former program.

“What I cared about in my decision is that I wanted to be a part of a program that cares about their athletics. Who have passion for the game, and for the sport and energy. I think that was on perfect display for what I’d be experiencing as a Cougar.”

Chandler played two seasons at Kentucky under head coach Mark Pope, where he averaged 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He originally committed to play for Pope at BYU coming out of high school, but went on a year-long mission trip and decided to switch his commitment to Kentucky when Pope was announced as the head coach prior to the 2024-25 season.

“I want to be a part of a program that cares about their athletics.” — Collin Chandler@collinchand13r opens up about what brought him back to BYU and why this program stood out above the rest.



Good things ahead for the Cougars.#GoCougs #BYUHoops #BYUBasketball #YsGuysLive pic.twitter.com/sV31vqR2NI — Y’s Guys Live (@YsGuysLive) June 26, 2026

During his first media availability as a Cougar earlier this week, however, Chandler spoke a tad softer about his former program.

“I loved my time at Kentucky,” Chandler said. “If I was leaving Kentucky, it was going to be to come home to come play at BYU. There wasn’t any talks with any other schools. I knew I was either coming home or staying there because I loved my time there and enjoyed it. I think I’ll have a lot more opportunity to play off the bounce, to play off the dribble, make decisions.”

Collin Chandler will team up with Rob Wright III at BYU

It appeared, at one point, as if there was a possibility Kentucky could boast both Chandler and BYU transfer guard Rob Wright III on its roster next season. Wright III entered the Transfer Portal and was instantly lauded as one of the highest-ranked players when he visited Kentucky‘s campus. He, however, withdrew from the Portal and will play alongside Chandler in Provo next season.

“He honestly surprised me with how talented he is,” Wright III said about Chandler. “Because at Kentucky, I mean, I don’t think he got to show his full capacity of what he could do.”

The 2026-27 college basketball season will be a big one for both Kentucky and BYU. Both are heading into year three under their respective head coaches (Mark Pope and Kevin Young), and neither has yet advanced past the Sweet Sixteen. Both programs advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament before falling in 2025. Neither program, however, advanced to the Sweet Sixteen last season. BYU fell to Texas in the First Round, while Kentucky fell to Iowa State.