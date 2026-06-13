Report: Colorado AD releases stark statement on Brendan Sorsby injunction, Big 12 discussion

Colorado AD Fernando Lovo gave a scathing statement to Trey Wallace of FOX regarding Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech as Big 12 officials discuss potential sanctions.

I reached out to Colorado AD Fernando Lovo for his opinion on Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech, as Big 12 officials discuss potential sanctions



“The injunction issued regarding Brendan Sorsby is troubling as his admitted actions are a clear violation of long-held standards of… pic.twitter.com/yqeChkU57l — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) June 13, 2026

“The injunction issued regarding Brendan Sorsby is troubling as his admitted actions are a clear violation of long-held standards of integrity in college athletics,” Lovo told Wallace. “Caring for student-athletes is important but so is accountability and this injunction is a clear affront to the competitive principles that have been the foundation of college sports for more than a century. We will continue to engage with the Big 12 Conference and our peers on this issue.”

— This story is developing and will be updated. Check back momentarily.

