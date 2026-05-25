Colorado Buffaloes building momentum with six commits in six days

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes got off to a slow start in the 2027 class, but Colorado is picking up steam quickly heading into the summer.

The Buffs landed their sixth commitment in the past six days on Monday, beating out Illinois, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest to land four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray. The former South Carolina commit came back on the market earlier this spring, and CU’s staff pounced.

They were relentless in their pursuit, which paid off with a big-time addition on Memorial Day Weekend.

“Ever since they offered me, they always been on me heavy,” Kelly-Murray told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “The communication made a big difference. It wasn’t like every week, but like every 10 minutes, they were hitting me up. We would be on the phone, then 10 minutes later, they would text me, and that was every day.”

As a junior at Summerville (S.C.) in 2025, Kelly-Murray totaled 72 receptions for 1,072 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added two interceptions and 10-plus tackles on the defensive side.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is the No. 317 overall prospect and No. 47 wide receiver in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals, however, is much higher on him than ESPN and 247Sports. In the most recent Rivals300 rankings update, he was tabbed as the nation’s No. 193 prospect and No. 30 wideout.

Another blue chip-addition for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes

Not only is Kelly-Murray the sixth commitment over the span of a week, but he is also the third blue-chip commitment in that same time frame.

Four-star safety Gabe Jenkins kicked things off Wednesday, choosing CU over in-state programs Penn State and Pittsburgh in a bit of a shocker. Jenkins was committed to Penn State before the coaching change from James Franklin to Matt Campbell last fall.

“Coach Rich from Penn State, he went over there to Colorado, and I got connected with him,” Jenkins told Simmons. “He just put me on the staff, and that is where things started with Colorado.”

Four days later, CU won out for massive offensive tackle Li’Marcus Jones out of Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) and secured Kelly-Murray’s commitment less than 24 hours later. With both of them in the fold, the Buffs now have the the No. 2 class in the Big 12 this cycle, behind only Texas Tech.

