Colorado DL Ezra Christensen files age-based eligbility suit against NCAA

Colorado defensive lineman Ezra Christensen is filing a lawsuit against the NCAA in Boulder County state court, the latest legal challenge following the age-based eligibility model change. Christensen is seeking quick relief for a fifth season of eligibility after having his NCAA waiver canceled.

Colorado’s season kicks off in 50 days against Georgia Tech, putting a time crunch on a judge’s decision.

The New Mexico State transfer defensive lineman was a standout for the Lobos in 2025, posting 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman was a First Team All-CUSA selection and finished with 10 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a forced fumble, too. He transferred to Colorado in January.

Colorado marks Christensen’s fourth school of his career. He spent 2022 at San Diego Mesa Junior College before spending two years at Fresno State and 2025 at New Mexico State.

One of the top returning interior defensive linemen in college football, he’s expected to be a key piece of the Colorado defense in 2026 if he’s granted an injunction against the NCAA. He ranks among the top defensive linemen eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus ranks Christensen as the No. 57 overall player in next year’s draft class and the seventh-highest-graded defensive tackle.

Attorney Darren Heitner represents him in his suit against the NCAA.