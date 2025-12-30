One of Colorado‘s quarterbacks plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Ryan Staub, a redshirt sophomore, intends to enter on Jan. 2 when the portal opens, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Staub has played relatively sparingly for the Buffaloes over the past three seasons. He initially saw some playing time as a freshman in 2023, before he failed to complete a pass the following year.

Ryan Staub went 23-of-40 passing for 254 yards and a touchdown as a freshman in 2023, showing some promise. Of course, Colorado was relatively set at quarterback already with Shedeur Sanders taking over and eventually turning into an NFL Draft pick at the position.

Because Sanders had such a stranglehold on the job in 2023 and 2024, Staub threw just four passes as a redshirt freshman in 2024. He did not complete any of them, and he was sacked once.

In 2025, with Sanders off to the NFL, Ryan Staub some some limited work. His biggest set of action came in early September, when he played in games against Delaware and at Houston. In the Houston game, Staub went 19-of-35 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown. However, he was picked off twice. He also ran 11 times for 36 yards, showing some decent mobility.

But Staub would throw only 10 passes the rest of the season. He finished the year 30-of-55 passing for 427 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for one score.

Prior to enrolling at Colorado, Ryan Staub was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 733 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He also checked in as the No. 39 quarterback in the class and the No. 63 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Stevenson Ranch (CA) West Ranch.

Staub figures to generate some interest in the transfer portal. He’s a quarterback who has seen some action in a major power conference game.