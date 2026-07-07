Colorado to honor late quarterback Dominiq Ponder with season-long jersey patch in 2026

Colorado plans to honor the late Dominiq Ponder in a unique and memorable way during the 2026 season. Coach Deion Sanders revealed the team’s plan at the annual Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday.

During his introductory remarks, Sanders stopped quickly to bring up the loss of Dominiq Ponder. Ponder died at 23 after a car accident earlier this spring.

“We’ve lost a young man, Dominiq Ponder,” Sanders said. “We miss him dearly. Our prayers go out to his family, who we’re in contact with on a daily. We will wear a patch on our jerseys this season in his honor, and his legacy should encourage kids to make responsible choices and have those hard and tough conversations.”

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback, Dominiq Ponder had become a team favorite despite not having a huge impact on the field for the Buffaloes. He spent two years at Colorado after transferring in from Bethune-Cookman.

He did not see game action at Bethune-Cookman in his first year on campus and redshirted before transferring to Colorado. He had hoped to rekindle his college career there.

Dominiq Ponder then suited up for Colorado in 2024, though he had minimal impact. He did not see game action in his first season. In 2025, Ponder played in two games. He made his collegiate debut in a home game against Arizona, playing the final three snaps and going 0-for-1 passing. He also had two carries but lost four yards.

The following week, Dominiq Ponder saw some snaps on the kickoff unit. He logged three snaps in the game against West Virginia in that capacity.

His death rocked the Boulder, Colo., community and those close to the Buffaloes. Now, though, he will be honored by his former teammates on the field this fall.

“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” Sanders wrote after his death. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us.”

Deion Sanders honors late reporter

In addition to the loss of Dominiq Ponder, the Colorado community mourned the loss of long-time reporter Adam Munsterteiger in recent weeks. The Buffaloes held a celebration of life for Munsterteiger for his wife Liz and their guests on June 12.

Sanders recognized Liz in the Big 12 Media Days crowd on Tuesday and encouraged her to stand up. The crowd applauded.

“Can we give her love and support and respect?” Sanders asked. “Love her. He passed away on May the 19th. I want to thank the Big 12 for reserving a seat for him today. We will hold his seat in the press conferences and press box in honor of him this season. Wonderful wife, Liz. You go. I love you so much, and thank you. Your strength encourages us all. Whatever you need from us, the Buffs this year, you got it. He has covered CU for over 20 years for the Buff Stampede.”